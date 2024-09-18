Matches (14)
WCL 2 (2)
PAK vs SA [Women] (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
CPL 2024 (1)

U.A.E. vs U.S.A., 27th Match at Windhoek, WCL 2, Sep 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

27th Match, Windhoek, September 18, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
PrevNext
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
UAE Win & Bat
USA Win & Bat
UAE Win & Bowl
USA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:05
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4763
Match days18 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
NED862120.287
CAN954100.112
SCOT74291.503
NAM9458-0.416
USA53260.242
OMA4123-1.066
NEP5142-0.575
UAE3030-1.072
Full Table