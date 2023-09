Tryon and de Klerk's 124-run stand scripts South Africa's turnaround win

Tryon joined de Klerk with South Africa struggling at 111 for 5 in the 28th over of the 236 chase. Captain Laura Wolvaardt had just been knocked over by Hannah Rowe for 50. The duo took their time to consolidate and, in the 34th over, the asking rate went above six runs an over for the first time in the innings. That was when Tryon smacked three fours off Sophie Devine to bring it down to 5.6 an over.