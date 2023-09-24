Matches (8)
RESULT
1st ODI, Potchefstroom, September 24, 2023, ICC Women's Championship
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
235/8
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
(47.1/50 ov, T:236) 236/6

S Africa (W) won by 4 wickets (with 17 balls remaining)

Tryon and de Klerk's 124-run stand scripts South Africa's turnaround win

Both teams had century partnerships for the sixth wicket but the hosts got through to the end

ESPNcricinfo staff
24-Sep-2023 • 2 hrs ago
Chloe Tryon made a match-winning 71 off 58 balls  •  Getty Images

South Africa 236 for 6 (Tryon 71, de Klerk 58*, Rowe 2-26) beat New Zealand 235 for 8 (Halliday 76, Rowe 52, Klaas 3-60) by four wickets
Nadine de Klerk and Chloe Tryon's 124-run sixth-wicket partnership helped South Africa stage a come-from-behind win in the first ODI against New Zealand in Potchefstroom.
Tryon joined de Klerk with South Africa struggling at 111 for 5 in the 28th over of the 236 chase. Captain Laura Wolvaardt had just been knocked over by Hannah Rowe for 50. The duo took their time to consolidate and, in the 34th over, the asking rate went above six runs an over for the first time in the innings. That was when Tryon smacked three fours off Sophie Devine to bring it down to 5.6 an over.
Five overs of ticking along later, de Klerk took Eden Carson down, hitting three fours in a 17-run over to begin the final powerplay. It took the required rate down from 5.8 to 4.55 an over.
De Klerk and Tryon brought up their respective fifties off consecutive balls in the 44th over and then continued to rotate the strike and find the gaps. Tryon fell to Devine for 71 off 58 balls in the 47th over with the scores level and de Klerk hit the winning runs in the next over to finish on 58 not out off 77 balls.
After being put in, New Zealand got off to a slow start and were left five down for 55 in 19.4 overs. Hannah Rowe and Brooke Halliday's 117-run partnership for the fifth wicket then resurrected their innings.
Rowe and Halliday rebuilt the innings gradually and then accelerated, also getting the run rate up in the process. Halliday brought up her fifty off 70 balls in the 39th over, which Rowe got to hers in the 41st over off 67 balls.
Rowe fell in the 43rd over to Masabata Klaas - who finished with 3 for 60 - and Halliday in the 48th to de Klerk - who picked up 2 for 34 - but Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr pushed the total to 235 by adding a total of 45 runs off 31 balls.
ICC Women's Championship
TEAMMWLPT
IND-W97115
SL-W154812
PAK-W126612
SA-W76112
AUS-W65011
ENG-W95310
NZ-W104410
BAN-W9137
WI-W9357
IRE-W120102
Full Table
