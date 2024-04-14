Matches (19)
IPL (2)
Women's Tri-Series (1)
USA vs CAN (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ACC Premier Cup (2)
Live
29th Match (N), Wankhede, April 14, 2024, Indian Premier League
PrevNext

MI chose to field.

Current RR: 5.71
forecasterLive Forecast:CSK 168
Live
Scorecard
Live Blog
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Live
Updated 6 mins ago • Published Today

Live Blog - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Rahane opens, falls early

By Sidharth Monga

Rahane falls early

Ajinkya Rahane starts with a swept boundary off Mohammad Nabi, but in the next over, he pulls Gerald Coetzee straight to mid-on to be dismissed for 5 off 8. Unlike in the last match, the ball is not seaming so Nabi gets another over.

Another reason why Gaikwad might not have opened

26 Number of runs Gaikwad has scored off 13 balls from Bumrah, who doesn't open the bowling
1

Possibly why Gaikwad is not opening

125 Gaikwad's strike-rate in the powerplay this IPL. Only Shikhar Dhawan and Jos Buttler have been slower among regular openers.

Rahane opens for CSK

Well CSK have made the first move here. Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't had a great time in the powerplay so they have promoted Ajinkya Rahane to open with Rachin Ravindra. This is both progressive from CSK and selfless from Gaikwad.
And Mumbai have responded by opening with Mohammad Nabi.
1
1
1
1

1
1
1

1

Pandya wins the big toss

The toss is huge at Wankhede, and Hardik Pandya has won it again. They have retained the XI that smashed RCB earlier in the week.
CSK are welcoming back Matheesha Pathirana, and he takes the place of Maheesh Theekshana.
All eyes on Japsrit Bumrah now, who ended the last match as a contest when he bowled and took a five-for. Also on Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been a little slow in the powerplay.
Chennai Super Kings R Ravindra, RD Gaikwad*, AM Rahane, DJ Mitchell, S Dube, RA Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni†, SN Thakur, TU Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman
Impact Players M Pathirana, N Sindhu, M Santner, M Ali, S Rasheed
Mumbai Indians RG Sharma, Ishan Kishan†, NT Tilak Varma, HH Pandya*, TH David, Mohammad Nabi, R Shepherd, S Gopal, JJ Bumrah, G Coetzee, A Madhwal
> Impact Players SA Yadav, D Brewis, N Dhir, N Wadhera, H Desai
3
2
8
2

Can you do the dew?

Night games at Wankhede Stadium is when the toss becomes extremely crucial. That is because it can start a little sticky, then flatten out, and then become a bowlers' nightmare with the dew. MI and PBKS are two sides who have managed to defend successfully in the last couple of years or so. The key is to score huge. Let's see if one of these sides can overcome the dew.
1
1

One of the three

Welcome to the match between two of the three most popular teams in the IPL. But unlike when RCB are involved, also the two most successful teams in the IPL: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
A new set of captains too. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have moved on from captaincy in what seems to be contrasting styles. Be that as it may, time doesn't wait. We now have Ruturaj Gaikwad and Hardik Pandya in the hot seat. CSK are among the top sides this season, and MI are on a roll. At the small Wankhede Stadium, many runs are in store.
1
1
Language
English
Win Probability
MI 52.79%
CSKMI
100%50%100%CSK InningsMI Innings

Current Over 4 • CSK 20/1

Live Forecast: CSK 169
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
CSK Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
AM Rahane
caught58
R Ravindra
not out35
RD Gaikwad
not out108
Extras(w 2)
Total20(1 wkt; 3.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
RR651100.767
KKR54181.688
CSK53260.666
SRH53260.344
LSG63360.038
GT6336-0.637
MI5234-0.073
PBKS6244-0.218
DC6244-0.975
RCB6152-1.124
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved