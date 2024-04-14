Live Blog - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Rahane opens, falls early

The toss is huge at Wankhede, and Hardik Pandya has won it again. They have retained the XI that smashed RCB earlier in the week.
CSK are welcoming back Matheesha Pathirana, and he takes the place of Maheesh Theekshana.
All eyes on Japsrit Bumrah now, who ended the last match as a contest when he bowled and took a five-for. Also on Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been a little slow in the powerplay.
Chennai Super Kings R Ravindra, RD Gaikwad*, AM Rahane, DJ Mitchell, S Dube, RA Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni†, SN Thakur, TU Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman
Impact Players M Pathirana, N Sindhu, M Santner, M Ali, S Rasheed
Mumbai Indians RG Sharma, Ishan Kishan†, NT Tilak Varma, HH Pandya*, TH David, Mohammad Nabi, R Shepherd, S Gopal, JJ Bumrah, G Coetzee, A Madhwal
>
Impact Players SA Yadav, D Brewis, N Dhir, N Wadhera, H Desai