Live Report - Capitals opt to bowl against unchanged RCB, Kushagra in for DC

Live
Live Report - Capitals opt to bowl against unchanged RCB, Kushagra in for DCBy S Sudarshanan
Kohli vs Ishant
138.8 Virat Kohli's strike rate against Ishant Sharma in all men's T20s. He has scored 93 off 67 balls for zero dismissals before this game
Scenarios after CSK's win
CSK have beaten RR comfortably. How does that leave the equation for all of CSK, RCB and DC?
Here's S Rajesh: CSK’s win takes them closer to a playoffs spot, but by no means are they certain of qualifying. If they lose to RCB and stay on 14, then four teams can still finish ahead of them on points: KKR, RR, SRH and one of DC or LSG.
If DC beat RCB later tonight, then they can reach 16 by beating LSG on Tuesday. If LSG beat DC, then they can reach 16 by beating MI on Friday. For 14 points to be enough, CSK will have to hope that four teams don’t get to 16, which means LSG and DC will have to lose at least one if SRH win one and go to 16. If SRH lose both, then as many as six teams could finish on 14, jostling for two spots.
Virat Kohli, 250 not out!
4 Virat Kohli is the fourth player to play 250 matches in the IPL. He is the first to play as many for a single team in the tournament
Toss: Capitals opt to bowl vs RCB
Axar says conditions at Chinnaswamy the reasons behind the decision. Pant was hurt at the ban and hence appealed against it, he adds. Kumar Kushagra is in for Pant. Three overseas in the starting XI and David Warner is the only overseas name in the Impact Subs
Assess conditions and then attack, is RCB's mantra says du Plessis. They are unchanged.
RCB XI: V Kohli, F du Plessis (capt), WG Jacks, RM Patidar, MK Lomror, C Green, KD Karthik (wk), Yash Dayal, KV Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, LH Ferguson
Reserves: Swapnil, Rawat, Prabhudessai, Vyshak, Himanshu
DC XI: J Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel (wk), SD Hope, T Stubbs, K Kushagra, AR Patel (capt), Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Salam, I Sharma, KK Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
Reserves: Warner, Sumit, Bhui, Ostwal, Praveen
The scenarios
What do RCB and DC have to do in order to make the playoffs? Click here to read
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: RCB have mounted a late charge with four wins on the bounce, but even six in a row might not be enough as four teams can still finish on 16 or more points. However, given their relatively healthy net run rate, they could even finish third with the following result combination: SRH and CSK lose both their matches, and LSG win no more than one. Then RCB will have a good chance of surpassing SRH on net run rate, and they will stay ahead of DC and LSG as well.
- Delhi Capitals: CSK's defeat to GT is good news for Capitals, but they could still miss out even with 16 points if CSK win their last two, and if the top three teams move beyond 16. However, if DC beat RCB but lose to LSG, they could still finish among the top four on 14 points if LSG lose to Mumbai and if none of the other teams which are currently below 14 get to that mark. Then, the fight for the fourth place could be a direct tussle between DC and LSG, with both on 14 points and the former currently having the better run rate.
Welcome to (rainy) Bengaluru!
Match 62. Delhi Capitals have flown down south to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at their home. But they do not have Rishabh Pant leading them and instead, it will be Axar Patel with the captain's hat.
RCB have won four matches on the trott, DC have three wins in their last five outings. Has this surge come a bit too late for both the teams, though? Moreover, there is rain in the radar at the M Chinnaswamy tonight. So fingers crossed!
