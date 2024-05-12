Live Report - Capitals opt to bowl against unchanged RCB, Kushagra in for DC

Here's S Rajesh : CSK’s win takes them closer to a playoffs spot, but by no means are they certain of qualifying. If they lose to RCB and stay on 14, then four teams can still finish ahead of them on points: KKR, RR, SRH and one of DC or LSG.

If DC beat RCB later tonight, then they can reach 16 by beating LSG on Tuesday. If LSG beat DC, then they can reach 16 by beating MI on Friday. For 14 points to be enough, CSK will have to hope that four teams don’t get to 16, which means LSG and DC will have to lose at least one if SRH win one and go to 16. If SRH lose both, then as many as six teams could finish on 14, jostling for two spots.