DC vs MI Emirates, 4th Match at Abu Dhabi, ILT20, Jan 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match (N), Abu Dhabi, January 13, 2025, International League T20
Dubai Capitals FlagDubai Capitals
MI Emirates FlagMI Emirates
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Match centre Ground time: 05:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sikandar Raza
10 M • 185 Runs • 23.13 Avg • 119.35 SR
SW Billings
9 M • 178 Runs • 25.43 Avg • 131.85 SR
MDKJ Perera
10 M • 325 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 155.5 SR
N Pooran
8 M • 304 Runs • 50.67 Avg • 167.95 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SC Kuggeleijn
8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.43 Econ • 13.3 SR
OP Stone
7 M • 12 Wkts • 6.74 Econ • 13.5 SR
Fazalhaq Farooqi
6 M • 16 Wkts • 6.64 Econ • 8.25 SR
Waqar Salamkheil
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.9 Econ • 13.8 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
DC
MIE
Player
Role
David Warner (c)
Opening Batter
Akif Raja 
Bowler
Ayman Ahamed 
-
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Joe Burns 
Batter
Dushmantha Chameera 
Bowler
Ben Dunk 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Farhan Khan 
-
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Haider Ali 
-
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Scott Kuggeleijn 
Bowling Allrounder
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
Brandon McMullen 
Batting Allrounder
Najibullah Zadran 
Middle order Batter
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Adam Rossington 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Garuka Sanketh 
Bowler
Shahrukh Ahmed 
-
Dasun Shanaka 
Allrounder
Sharafuddin Ashraf 
Allrounder
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
Olly Stone 
Bowler
Jeffrey Vandersay 
Bowler
Joe Weatherley 
Batter
Zahir Khan 
Bowler
Zeeshan Naseer 
-
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days13 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC11020.050
MIE1010-0.050
ADKR-----
DV-----
GG-----
SW-----
Full Table