DC vs MI Emirates, 4th Match at Abu Dhabi, ILT20, Jan 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match (N), Abu Dhabi, January 13, 2025, International League T20
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC
W
W
W
L
W
MI Emirates
L
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 185 Runs • 23.13 Avg • 119.35 SR
9 M • 178 Runs • 25.43 Avg • 131.85 SR
MIE10 M • 325 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 155.5 SR
MIE8 M • 304 Runs • 50.67 Avg • 167.95 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.43 Econ • 13.3 SR
DC7 M • 12 Wkts • 6.74 Econ • 13.5 SR
6 M • 16 Wkts • 6.64 Econ • 8.25 SR
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.9 Econ • 13.8 SR
Squad
DC
MIE
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|-
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|13 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
