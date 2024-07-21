Matches (17)
SF vs Seattle, 18th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jul 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match (N), Dallas, July 20, 2024, Major League Cricket
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SF
W
L
A
W
W
Seattle
L
W
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
4 M • 151 Runs • 37.75 Avg • 188.75 SR
SF4 M • 109 Runs • 27.25 Avg • 175.8 SR
SEO4 M • 225 Runs • 75 Avg • 150 SR
5 M • 85 Runs • 21.25 Avg • 126.86 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
4 M • 5 Wkts • 8.87 Econ • 14.2 SR
3 M • 4 Wkts • 7.27 Econ • 16.5 SR
SEO5 M • 9 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 12 SR
SEO4 M • 6 Wkts • 6.88 Econ • 16 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
SF
SEO
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|20 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Major League Cricket News
Cummins set to begin his stint with San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC
Ottneil Baartman (Texas Super Kings) and Lungi Ngidi (Seattle Orcas) will also be joining the MLC roster midway through the season
FAQs: All you need to know about MLC 2024
The teams, the format, the big names, and everything else you might have been wondering about
Pat Cummins signs four-year deal with MLC's San Francisco Unicorns
Australia captain says the MLC and Silicon Valley is a "unique opportunity for me and my life beyond cricket"
Steven Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of Major League Cricket's second season
He will link up with Ricky Ponting in the US, even as he fights for a spot in Australia's T20 World Cup squad