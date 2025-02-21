Matches (10)
Colombo CC vs Burgher, Group B at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Feb 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Colombo (CCC), February 21 - 23, 2025, Major League Tournament
Colombo Cricket Club FlagColombo Cricket Club
Burgher Recreation Club FlagBurgher Recreation Club
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Colombo Cricket Club Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days21,22,23 February 2025 - day (3-day match)
Major League Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
BLOOM730486.26
COLT730481.285
PSC832376.39
ACCC731375.88
PSC723267.595
CHLM722350.565
NEGO722348.4
BSC715147.43
RAG704333.585
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
NCC7304102.41
MOORS731383.33
CCC730479.355
Tamil722359.875
KYCC712452.9
NSWC701652.195
BRC713346.785
SSC812541.72
KCCC703425.595
