Police SC vs Bloomfield, Group A at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Jan 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Colombo (Police), January 30 - February 01, 2025, Major League Tournament
What will be the toss result?
PSC Win & Bat
BLOOM Win & Bat
PSC Win & Bowl
BLOOM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Police SC
W
D
W
D
D
Bloomfield
D
W
D
W
D
Match centre Ground time: 07:35
Match details
|Police Park Ground, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|30,31 January, 1 February 2025 - day (3-day match)