Police SC vs Colts CC, Group A at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Feb 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Colombo (Police), February 07 - 09, 2025, Major League Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Police SC
D
W
D
D
L
Colts CC
D
D
D
W
D
Match centre Ground time: 07:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PSC10 M • 404 Runs • 31.08 Avg • 90.58 SR
PSC10 M • 387 Runs • 32.25 Avg • 58.45 SR
COLT10 M • 596 Runs • 54.18 Avg • 83.94 SR
COLT10 M • 520 Runs • 37.14 Avg • 64.27 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 46 Wkts • 3.12 Econ • 41.45 SR
PSC6 M • 45 Wkts • 2.47 Econ • 32.48 SR
COLT9 M • 51 Wkts • 3.33 Econ • 31.41 SR
10 M • 20 Wkts • 3.6 Econ • 41.3 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Playing XI
PSC
COLT
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|-
|-
Match details
|Police Park Ground, Colombo
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|6,7,8 February 2025 - day (3-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee