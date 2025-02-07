Matches (10)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
Nepal Tri (1)

Police SC vs Colts CC, Group A at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Feb 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Colombo (Police), February 07 - 09, 2025, Major League Tournament
PrevNext
Police Sports Club FlagPolice Sports Club
Colts Cricket Club FlagColts Cricket Club
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
PSC Win & Bat
COLT Win & Bat
PSC Win & Bowl
COLT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KNA Bandara
10 M • 404 Runs • 31.08 Avg • 90.58 SR
PARP Perera
10 M • 387 Runs • 32.25 Avg • 58.45 SR
D Lakshan
10 M • 596 Runs • 54.18 Avg • 83.94 SR
R Rasantha
10 M • 520 Runs • 37.14 Avg • 64.27 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RPN Priyadarshana
10 M • 46 Wkts • 3.12 Econ • 41.45 SR
DS Thilakaratne
6 M • 45 Wkts • 2.47 Econ • 32.48 SR
A Dananjaya
9 M • 51 Wkts • 3.33 Econ • 31.41 SR
S Krishnashriram
10 M • 20 Wkts • 3.6 Econ • 41.3 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
Police Park Ground, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days6,7,8 February 2025 - day (3-day match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Upul Wewage
Sri Lanka
Vidura Prasad
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Manoj Mendis
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Major League Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
BLOOM530267.365
ACCC530267.23
COLT620463.895
PSC621354.81
PSC522150.295
CHLM511330.165
RAG603329.45
BSC504126.545
NEGO502314.03
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
NCC520371.41
MOORS520363.425
Tamil621356.31
KYCC510445.02
CCC510444.71
BRC613243.73
NSWC501426.79
SSC602419.47
KCCC502317.815
Full Table