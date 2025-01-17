Matches (12)
Sinhalese vs Colombo CC, Group B at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Jan 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Colombo (SSC), January 17 - 19, 2025, Major League Tournament
Sinhalese Sports Club FlagSinhalese Sports Club
Colombo Cricket Club FlagColombo Cricket Club
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match details
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days17,18,19 January 2025 - day (3-day match)
Major League Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
PSC320145.245
ACCC320137.175
PSC321036.195
COLT310232.675
BLOOM210120.39
RAG303012.385
BSC303011.24
CHLM20026.285
NEGO20114
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
NCC320147.69
KYCC310230.035
MOORS210128.825
CCC210127.99
NSWC200215.495
Tamil301211.35
SSC301211.16
KCCC301210.825
BRC30218.315
