Matches (12)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
BBL (2)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)
Sinhalese vs Colombo CC, Group B at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Jan 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (SSC), January 17 - 19, 2025, Major League Tournament
What will be the toss result?
SSC Win & Bat
CCC Win & Bat
SSC Win & Bowl
CCC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sinhalese
D
D
L
D
D
Colombo CC
D
W
D
W
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:36
Match details
|Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|17,18,19 January 2025 - day (3-day match)