Matches (20)
CPL 2024 (2)
IND vs BDESH (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
ENG v AUS (1)
IRE vs SA (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches (2)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (1)
Namibia vs U.A.E., 1st Match at Windhoek, Namibia T20 Tri-Series, Sep 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Windhoek, September 29, 2024, Namibia T20 Tri-Series
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
NAM Win & Bat
UAE Win & Bat
NAM Win & Bowl
UAE Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Namibia
W
T
L
L
L
U.A.E.
W
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:17
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
|Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|T20I no. 2875
|Match days
|29 September 2024 - day (20-over match)