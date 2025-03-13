Matches (5)
WPL (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Malaysia Tri-Nation T20 (1)
The Pacific-France Women Championship (2)
Jaffna vs Colombo, 2nd Match at Galle, NSL 4-Day, Mar 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
JFNA Win & Bat
COLBO Win & Bat
JFNA Win & Bowl
COLBO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Jaffna
D
D
L
D
D
Colombo
L
D
D
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:45
Match details
|Galle International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|13,14,15,16 March 2025 - day (4-day match)