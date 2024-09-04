Matches (3)
Colombo vs Kandy, 6th Match at Hambantota, National Super League, Sep 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Hambantota, September 04, 2024, National Super League Limited Over Tournament
Colombo FlagColombo
Kandy FlagKandy
Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
Match days04 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
National Super League Limited Over Tournament

TEAMMWLDPTNRR
JFNA210030.169
COLBO211020.415
GALLE110020.357
KANDY20101-0.357
DAM10100-1.184
