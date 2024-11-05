Matches (10)
South Aust vs Victoria, 11th Match at Adelaide, Australia 1-Day, Nov 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match, Adelaide, November 06, 2024, One-Day Cup (Australia)
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
Victoria FlagVictoria
Today
11:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
Series
Season2024/25
Match days6 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup (AUS) News

Smith finds form, Cummins returns, Hazlewood ill, as NSW hammer Victoria

Smith struck 56 while Cummins made a successful return from a lay-off but Josh Hazlewood did not play due to illness

Western Australia lose 8 for 1, all out for 53, Webster takes 6 for 17

The defending champions suffered one of the most remarkable collapses in history

McSweeney's lone hand pushes his Australia credentials but Queensland dominant

Jimmy Peirson struck a sparkling century as the home side cantered to their target

Cartwright's heroics lift Western Australia to first victory of the season

The home side were facing the prospect of a third defeat before Cartwright and Ashton Agar iced the chase

Lance Morris sidelined by quad strain but hoping for short layoff

The fast bowler was making a careful return to play early in the season after a winter overcoming a back injury

One-Day Cup (Australia)

TeamMWLDPTNRR
NSW3200111.558
VIC32109-0.171
TAS311070.738
QLD412070.619
SOA31106-0.851
WA41304-1.093
