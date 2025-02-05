Matches (8)
Tasmania vs NSW, 15th Match at Launceston, Australia 1-Day, Feb 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match, Launceston, February 05, 2025, One-Day Cup (Australia)
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tasmania
L
L
NR
W
L
NSW
L
W
A
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 13:19
Match details
|University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|5 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
