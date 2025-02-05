Matches (8)
ILT20 (1)
BPL (2)
HK TRI (1)
SA20 (1)
Nepal Tri (1)
Arjun Trophy (2)

Tasmania vs NSW, 15th Match at Launceston, Australia 1-Day, Feb 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match, Launceston, February 05, 2025, One-Day Cup (Australia)
PrevNext
Tasmania FlagTasmania
New South Wales FlagNew South Wales
Tomorrow
12:05 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
TAS Win & Bat
NSW Win & Bat
TAS Win & Bowl
NSW Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 13:19
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston
Series
Season2024/25
Match days5 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup (AUS) News

Jhye Richardson's season ends as he opts for another shoulder surgery

Despite Perth Scorchers still being in finals contention, Richardson set for his third shoulder surgery this week with an aim to be fit for the 2025-26 Ashes

Jhye Richardson's season ends as he opts for another shoulder surgery

Men's One-Day Cup named the Dean Jones Trophy

Jones was a huge figure in limited-overs in the 1980s and 1990s as he took the format to a new level

Men's One-Day Cup named the Dean Jones Trophy

Renshaw's stylish century sets up Queensland victory

He added 154 with Jack Clayton in a commanding partnership and an adjusted chase proved out of reach

Renshaw's stylish century sets up Queensland victory

Neser hamstrung as Test back-up but Richardson comeback gains speed

Neser looks set to be unavailable until after the Brisbane Test but Richardson is closing in on a Sheffield Shield return

Neser hamstrung as Test back-up but Richardson comeback gains speed

Murphy, O'Neill dismantle Western Australia to end title hopes

The defending champions came up well short in a rain-reduced match at the MCG to continue a poor one-day season

Murphy, O'Neill dismantle Western Australia to end title hopes
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

One-Day Cup (Australia)

TeamMWLDPTNRR
SOA5310160.172
VIC532013-0.320
QLD5220110.796
NSW4210110.620
TAS412070.204
WA51404-1.053
Full Table