Victoria vs Queensland, 6th Match at Melbourne, Australia 1-Day, Sep 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Melbourne, September 27, 2024, One-Day Cup (Australia)
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Victoria
W
W
W
L
W
Queensland
L
L
L
L
NR
Match centre Ground time: 11:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
VIC9 M • 425 Runs • 47.22 Avg • 98.6 SR
VIC9 M • 278 Runs • 34.75 Avg • 73.74 SR
QLD8 M • 317 Runs • 45.29 Avg • 97.23 SR
QLD7 M • 217 Runs • 36.17 Avg • 111.85 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
VIC8 M • 20 Wkts • 5.02 Econ • 19.05 SR
VIC9 M • 17 Wkts • 4.25 Econ • 26.82 SR
QLD4 M • 7 Wkts • 6.94 Econ • 26.57 SR
QLD3 M • 3 Wkts • 6 Econ • 40 SR
Playing XI
VIC
QLD
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|27 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
