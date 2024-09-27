Matches (16)
Victoria vs Queensland, 6th Match at Melbourne, Australia 1-Day, Sep 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Melbourne, September 27, 2024, One-Day Cup (Australia)
Victoria FlagVictoria
Queensland FlagQueensland
Tomorrow
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TF Rogers
9 M • 425 Runs • 47.22 Avg • 98.6 SR
MS Harris
9 M • 278 Runs • 34.75 Avg • 73.74 SR
BR McDermott
8 M • 317 Runs • 45.29 Avg • 97.23 SR
MT Renshaw
7 M • 217 Runs • 36.17 Avg • 111.85 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SM Elliott
8 M • 20 Wkts • 5.02 Econ • 19.05 SR
F O'Neill
9 M • 17 Wkts • 4.25 Econ • 26.82 SR
JD Wildermuth
4 M • 7 Wkts • 6.94 Econ • 26.57 SR
MT Steketee
3 M • 3 Wkts • 6 Econ • 40 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
VIC
QLD
Player
Role
Peter Siddle 
Bowler
Peter Handscomb 
Batter
Marcus Harris 
Opening Batter
Sam Harper 
Top order Batter
Will Sutherland † (c)
Allrounder
Jonathan Merlo 
Allrounder
Mitchell Perry 
Bowler
Thomas Rogers 
Top order Batter
Todd Murphy 
Bowler
Sam Elliott 
Bowler
Josh Brown 
Batter
Campbell Kellaway 
Middle order Batter
Fergus O'Neill 
Bowler
Match details
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Match days27 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Andrew Crozier
Australia
Shawn Craig
Match Referee
Australia
Bob Parry
One-Day Cup (AUS) News

Renshaw fifty in vain as rain and bad light win to leave points shared

Queensland and Tasmania share the points after only 16 overs were possible due to rain and bad light, with Renshaw posting 51 off 36

McAndrew five-for inspires SA to stunning victory against WA

WA were 133 for 3 chasing 167 but lost 7 for 31 with McAndrew taking a career-best 5 for 40. Earlier, Bryce Jackson took the best-ever 50-over figures for WA of 6 for 31

Elliott claims record seven-wicket haul as Victoria beat Tasmania

Victoria quick took the second-best figures in Australian domestic 50-over history of 7 for 12 and then made 19 not out in a nervy chase to guide his side home

Philippe century trumps Richardson five-for as NSW down WA

Josh Philippe made a stunning 139 off 119 on debut for NSW against his old side WA as the Blues held on in a thriller after Jhye Richardson took 5 for 63

Lehmann quits coaching roles with Heat and Queensland for commentary gig

Former Australian coach leaves assistant roles with a year to run on his contract for a radio commentary job with ABC Sport

One-Day Cup (Australia)

TeamMWLDPTNRR
VIC110052.250
NSW110040.160
SOA110040.040
QLD100020.000
WA20200-0.100
TAS20100-2.250
Full Table