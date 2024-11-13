Ranji Trophy blog: Round 5, day 1: Uttar Pradesh 41 for 6; smog delays start in Delhi

Matches (23)
WBBL (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Oman vs Netherlands (1)
SA vs IND (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (2)
Australia 1-Day (1)
Live - Updates only
Plate Group, Anand, November 13 - 16, 2024, Ranji Trophy Plate League
Current RR: 1.00
• Min. Ov. Rem: 88
Live
Daya Sagar from Arun Jaitley Stadium: Delhi will bowl first against Jharkhand. Virat singh is captaining Jharkhand in Ishan Kishan's absnce. Simarjeet Singh is back for only his second game this season following a recovery from side strain. Ayush Badoni is leading Delhi after his return from the Emerging Asia Cup. He replaces Himmat Singh. No changes in playing sessions, they can extend the evening session if light will be good. First ball @ 11.30am.
In Indore, the cream of Bengal's top order have been sent back as they're tottering on 58 for 4 v Madhya Pradesh, with left-arm spinner Kulwant Khejroliya picking up three wickets.
In Lucknow, UP have been reduced to 37 for 5 after they elected to bat against Karnataka, with pace-bowling duo of V Koushik snd Vidyadhar Patil doing bulk of the damage. Karnataka are without their A-list seam attack with Vyshak Vijaykumar (in South Africa with the T20I team), Prasidh Krishna (in Australia with Test squad) and Vidwath Kaverappa (injured) all missing.
In Jammu, J&K have Tripura struggling at 78 for 5 with seam-bowling allrounder Auqib Nabi picking up four wickets. Nabi is coming off a five-for in each innings in their previous outing last week. Yashasvi Jaiswal's older brother, Tejasvi Jaiswal, is the top-scorer so far with 33.
Puducherry are 49 for 6 against Himachal in Dharamsala, with their last batting hope KB Arun Karthik back in the pavillion.
1
1
The Ranji Trophy was preponed to minimise effects of weather, especially in northern India, but here we are, very early in November, with games across the north delayed due to smog that is very typical of the region at this time of the year. And it's an issue that happens year-on-year, which you believe may have gotten the organisers, in this case the BCCI, to plan their schedules accordingly. Apparently not. So here we are, with as many as three games: Delhi-Jharkhand (Kotla), Services-Mumbai (Palam, New Delhi) and Haryana-Kerala (Lahli) delayed. The game between Chandigarh and Saurashtra, has however, begun, while Punjab v Bihar has been delayed in Mohali.
1
2
Chandigarh began with a crushing 181-run loss to Railways, but have bounced back to record three straight victories to currently top Group D. They've struck off the first ball of their fifth-round clash against Saurashtra at home. On current form, they're the team to beat in what is a tough pool.
After their win over Delhi last week, Manan Vohra, their captain, gave the entire team an inspirational speech that beautifully encapsulates their journey this season.
2
1
Seems like a great toss to lose for Mayank Agarwal on what seems a green top at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Desperately needing a win to keep their flagging knockout hopes alive, Karnataka have reduced Uttar Pradesh to 5 for 3 inside five overs, with V Koushik delivering a double-wicket maiden early on. This includes the scalp of UP captain Aryan Juyal for a first-ball duck.
There's another fascinating subplot to this contest. Sunil Joshi, UP's coach, will be plotting and planning against the boys from his state, many of whom he has coached. He also played for many years alongside Karnataka's coach Yere Goud.
With just one win in four games, Karnataka are placed fourth. UP are still searching for their first win and are in the bottom half of the pool. Only two teams qualify for the knockouts. And with just three rounds left, including this one, time is running out for both sides.
2
1
It's the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy, and the last one for now as the Indian domestic season drifts into the white-ball formats next week, starting with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The big talking point even before a ball has been bowled is Mohammed Shami's return to competitive cricket for the first time since last year's World Cup final in Ahmedabad.
This game could tell us if he's ready for the rigours of first-class cricket. More importantly, it'd give the national selectors a chance to assess if they can take a punt on him for the second half of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As things stand, this is the only red-ball game he'll get to play in until early January if he were to stay back in India. However, if he pulls up well, maybe, just maybe, he could be in with a shout to feature in a practice game against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, between the first and second Test?
We'll have to wait a while to see Shami bowl because Bengal have been put in to bat by Madhya Pradesh in Indore.
5
2
Manipur Innings
<1 / 2>