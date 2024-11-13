Ranji Trophy blog: Round 5, day 1: Uttar Pradesh 41 for 6; smog delays start in Delhi

The Ranji Trophy was preponed to minimise effects of weather, especially in northern India, but here we are, very early in November, with games across the north delayed due to smog that is very typical of the region at this time of the year. And it's an issue that happens year-on-year, which you believe may have gotten the organisers, in this case the BCCI, to plan their schedules accordingly. Apparently not. So here we are, with as many as three games: Delhi-Jharkhand (Kotla), Services-Mumbai (Palam, New Delhi) and Haryana-Kerala (Lahli) delayed. The game between Chandigarh and Saurashtra, has however, begun, while Punjab v Bihar has been delayed in Mohali.