Paterson's career-best 5 for 71 stops Sri Lanka 30 runs short

Innings Sri Lanka 328 (Nissanka 89, Kamindu 48, Mathews 44, Chandimal 44, Paterson 5-71, Maharaj 2-65, Jansen 2-100) trail South Africa 358 by 30 runs

Dane Paterson completed the first five-for of his Test career as South Africa bowled Sri Lanka out for 328 to take a 30-run first-innings lead. Sri Lanka lost six wickets for for 67 runs in 22 overs on the third day and were dismissed 25 minutes after lunch after mounting a strong challenge on the second afternoon. They were 242 for 3 overnight.

Paterson took three wickets in an over and Marco Jansen pocketed one apiece with the old and the new ball as South Africa took five wickets for 37 runs on the third morning at St George's Park. Sri Lanka were 40 runs behind at lunch but had made good gains with 76 runs in the session.

After 88 overs of mostly hard grind - and with three dropped catches in the morning - matters hit fast-forward in Paterson's second over, when he had Dhananjaya de Silva caught behind off his first ball, bowled Kusal Mendis, who left a delivery that nipped back in, off the third ball, and then had Lahiru Kumara stunningly caught by Jansen's outstretched left-hand at gully off the fifth.

Sri Lanka went from a reasonably comfortable 297 for 5 to 298 for 8, and South Africa were 60 runs ahead at that stage.

Play resumed on the day with South Africa 13 overs away from the second new ball and they looked like they wanted to get to it quickly. They bowled those overs in 45 minutes and had some success. With six overs to go before the change of balls, Jansen was brought on from the end that has had less bounce and bowled an absolute snorter to Angelo Mathews . The ball kicked off the surface and Mathews' could not keep his hands down as he edged to Kyle Verreynne, who took the catch in front of his face.

South Africa took the second new ball as soon as it became available and it brought immediate reward. Kamindu Mendis , who had earlier been put down by Tony de Zorzi at short leg the ball after he creamed Keshav Maharaj through the covers for four, nicked off third ball.

Jansen continued to cause problems when he rapped Kusal on the glove first up and could have had him out twice in the space of four overs but Kusal survived. He offered his first chance off the third ball he faced, when he was unsure about leaving a ball down leg and got bat on it. Verreynne dived full stretch to his left but could only get his glovetips on it. The next opportunity was much more straightforward. Kusal got a thick outside edge to first slip but Aiden Markam, at second, dived across David Bedingham and dropped it.

Angelo Mathews was not happy falling six short of a fifty • Associated Press

Kusal's dalliance with the edge continued when he sent a healthy one to the right of Tristan Stubbs at gully off Paterson, who had taken over from Jansen. But his luck ran out after that when he left Paterson's best delivery, which nipped back sharply and took off the bails. That was in the middle of the over that turned the morning South Africa's way.

Sri Lanka ate into the South Africa's total with some glorious shots, including three well placed fours from Prabath Jayasuriya. He drove Paterson through the covers and steered him past gully for successive fours and then cut Jansen through point to take Sri Lanka to lunch.

Paterson resumed after lunch in search of his fifth and thought he had it when he hit Jayasuriya on the full on the pad and convinced Temba Bavuma to review. Ball-tracking showed that it would have hit the outside of leg stump and so the on-field not-out decision stood. In his next over, Paterson got a regulation dismissal as one moved away late, Vishwa Fernando fished, edged, and was caught. A pumped Paterson brought out the baby-cradle celebration for his newborn child.