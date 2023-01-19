Matches (37)
Live
1st Match (N), East London, January 19, 2023, South Africa Women's T20I Tri-Series
India Women FlagIndia Women
147/6
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
(5.2/20 ov, T:148) 28/2

SA Women need 120 runs in 88 balls.

Current RR: 5.25
 • Required RR: 8.18
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 27/2 (5.40)
Report

South Africa bowl first in tri-series opener, Amanjot debuts for India

South Africa are without Shabnim Ismail, no Renuka Singh for India

Smriti Mandhana hits a boundary through midwicket, India vs Australia, first Women's T20I, Mumbai, December 9, 2022

Smriti Mandhana led the Indian team in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, who was unwell  •  BCCI

Toss South Africa chose to bowl vs India
South Africa captain Sune Luus won the toss and opted to bowl in the women's T20I tri-series opener against India in East London. In the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, who was unwell, India were led by Smriti Mandhana.
India handed a maiden international cap to allrounder Amanjot Kaur, who bowls right-arm seam, and were without Renuka Singh, too. Amanjot was Punjab's top run-getter in the Senior Women's T20 Tournament, hitting 192 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 105.49.
The visitors had five spin-bowling options in left-arm spinners Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad, offspinners Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana and legspinner Devika Vaidya. Harleen Deol, who was slotted in at No. 3, also bowls legspin.
South Africa, on the other hand, were without fast-bowling spearhead Shabnim Ismail but plenty of all-round power to bank on. They had penciled allrounder Marizanne Kapp in to bat at No. 3. They also had four spin-bowling options in legspinner Luus, offspinner Delmi Tucker and left-arm spinners Chloe Tryon and Nonkululeko Mlaba.
South Africa: Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (capt), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
India: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani.
South Africa WomenIndia WomenIndiaSouth AfricaIndia vs SA WomenSouth Africa Women's T20I Tri-Series

S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

SA Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
L Wolvaardtcaught67
A Boschcaught29
M Kappnot out1812
S Luusnot out04
Extras(w 2)
Total28(2 wkts; 5.2 ovs)
