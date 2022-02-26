Toss India chose to bowl vs Sri Lanka

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second T20I in Dharamsala. Rohit said the only reason behind his decision was that India wanted a score in front of them.

India, who lead the three-match series 1-0, went in with an unchanged XI. "Changes don't depend on wins and losses," Rohit said. "If we feel the need to change, we will change."

Sri Lanka, too, wanted to bowl first, to take advantage of the moisture in the surface. "The wicket was under the covers as it was raining in the morning," their captain Dasun Shanaka said. There is a forecast of more rain later in the day.

Sri Lanka made two changes to their XI. They brought in the experienced Danushka Gunathilaka for Janith Liyanage and left-arm seamer Binura Fernando in place of legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay. Fernando had tested positive for Covid-19 in Australia and was cleared to begin regular training only on Friday.

Having crushed Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I , India will be looking to wrap up the series. They are on a ten-match winning streak in the format and are two away from equalling Afghanistan and Romania's record of 12 successive wins.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Venkatesh Iyer, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kamil Mishara, 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Danushka Gunathilaka, 5 Dinesh Chandimal (wk), 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Binura Fernando, 10 Praveen Jayawickrama, 11 Lahiru Kumara