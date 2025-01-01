Matches (10)
Northern Dis vs Wellington, 5th Match at Hamilton,Super Smash, Jan 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match (D/N), Hamilton, January 01, 2025, Super Smash
Northern Districts FlagNorthern Districts
Wellington FlagWellington
Tomorrow
3:25 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 13:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JA Raval
10 M • 194 Runs • 19.4 Avg • 119.01 SR
KD Clarke
10 M • 170 Runs • 17 Avg • 118.05 SR
TB Robinson
6 M • 298 Runs • 59.6 Avg • 187.42 SR
NF Kelly
10 M • 245 Runs • 30.63 Avg • 126.94 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
N Wagner
6 M • 6 Wkts • 8.31 Econ • 22.5 SR
BR Hampton
5 M • 5 Wkts • 11.27 Econ • 13.2 SR
LV van Beek
10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.7 Econ • 14.2 SR
NG Smith
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.92 Econ • 16.61 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Series
Season2024/25
Match days01 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
OTAGO21060.500
AUCK20040.000
ND10020.000
CANT1010-0.500
CD-----
WELL-----
