Fire vs Brave, 17th Match at Cardiff, Men's Hundred, Aug 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match (N), Cardiff, August 05, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Fire
W
W
L
L
W
Brave
L
W
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WF-M10 M • 226 Runs • 32.29 Avg • 129.14 SR
WF-M8 M • 177 Runs • 22.13 Avg • 107.92 SR
SB-M9 M • 322 Runs • 46 Avg • 155.55 SR
SB-M10 M • 91 Runs • 15.17 Avg • 102.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WF-M9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.32 Econ • 12.91 SR
WF-M10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.04 Econ • 12.72 SR
SB-M9 M • 18 Wkts • 8.36 Econ • 9.44 SR
SB-M8 M • 14 Wkts • 8.81 Econ • 10.07 SR
SQUAD
WF-M
SB-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|05 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
