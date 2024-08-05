Matches (24)
Men's Hundred (4)
Canada T20 (4)
SL vs IND (1)
Women's Hundred (4)
WI vs SA (1)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
One-Day Cup (8)
TNPL (1)

Fire vs Brave, 17th Match at Cardiff, Men's Hundred, Aug 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match (N), Cardiff, August 05, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Welsh Fire (Men) FlagWelsh Fire (Men)
Southern Brave (Men) FlagSouthern Brave (Men)
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 02:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Clarke
10 M • 226 Runs • 32.29 Avg • 129.14 SR
JM Bairstow
8 M • 177 Runs • 22.13 Avg • 107.92 SR
JM Vince
9 M • 322 Runs • 46 Avg • 155.55 SR
JL du Plooy
10 M • 91 Runs • 15.17 Avg • 102.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DA Payne
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.32 Econ • 12.91 SR
DJ Willey
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.04 Econ • 12.72 SR
TS Mills
9 M • 18 Wkts • 8.36 Econ • 9.44 SR
CJ Jordan
8 M • 14 Wkts • 8.81 Econ • 10.07 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
WF-M
SB-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Tom Abell 
Batting Allrounder
Jonny Bairstow 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jake Ball 
Bowler
Joe Clarke 
Top order Batter
Chris Cooke 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mason Crane 
Bowler
Stephen Eskinazi 
Middle order Batter
Ben Green 
Allrounder
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Tom Kohler-Cadmore 
Wicketkeeper Batter
David Payne 
Bowler
Glenn Phillips 
Allrounder
Roelof van der Merwe 
Bowling Allrounder
Luke Wells 
Top order Batter
David Willey 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Series
Season2024
Match days05 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
SB-M43160.792
OI-M32140.554
TR-M42240.475
WF-M42240.358
NSC-M3214-0.073
BP-M4224-0.857
LS-M3122-0.030
MO-M3030-1.659
Full Table