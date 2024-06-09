Matches (12)
T20 World Cup (3)
Vitality Blast (5)
CE Cup (4)
RESULT
North Group, Leeds, June 09, 2024, Vitality Blast
PrevNext
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
179/6
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire
(18.1/20 ov, T:180) 182/1

Yorkshire won by 9 wickets (with 11 balls remaining)

Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Adam Lyth clips Falcons' wings with devastating 84

Derbyshire's collapse from 114 to 0 to 179 for 6 proved terminal as they lost their third game in five

ECB Reporters Network
09-Jun-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Adam Lyth slammed 81 from 46 balls, Durham vs Yorkshire, Vitality Blast, Chester-le-Street, June 17, 2022

Adam Lyth's 84 was his 31st fifty-plus score in T20 cricket  •  Getty Images

Yorkshire 182 for 1 (Lyth 84, Malan 79*) beat Derbyshire 179 for 6 (Donald 84, Root 2-20) by 9 wickets
Adam Lyth celebrated becoming the first Yorkshire batter to reach 4,000 T20 runs in style by hitting a superb 51-ball 84 in a nine-wicket win as they routinely chased 180 to beat Derbyshire in the Vitality Blast at Headingley.
Yorkshire should have been pursuing many more, but the Falcons stuttered from 114 without loss at the start of the 11th over to 179 for 6. Opener Aneurin Donald blasted a brilliant 84 off 41 and England's Joe Root claimed 2 for 20 from three overs of off-spin.
Veteran opener Lyth, in his 164th county appearance, brought up the county milestone early in the chase as Yorkshire continued their bright start to the North Group with a third win in four games.
Lyth was expertly supported by Dawid Malan in a 14.4-over opening stand of 137. The latter finished unbeaten on 79 off 48, sealing victory with 11 balls left.
Derbyshire, who have now lost three from five, raced away having been inserted, with Donald taking the lion's share of 22 off Matthew Revis in the fifth over. He ended it with two fours and two leg-side sixes.
The Falcons finished the six-over powerplay at 70 without loss and put a much-changed Vikings attack under serious pressure.
The hosts are suffering from a number of seam bowling injuries and earlier this weekend announced the loan signing of Surrey quick Conor McKerr on a five-game deal. It was, therefore, a surprise when he was left out of this fixture.
Donald continued his assault at a notoriously batter-friendly venue. And, ultimately, Derbyshire were under par as a result of the true conditions.
Fellow opener David Lloyd wasn't quite the silent opening partner but not far off. When Derbyshire reached 100 in the ninth over, he had 30 to Donald's 69. But the Falcons had their wings clipped.
Jordan Thompson had Lloyd caught at deep midwicket for 41 to make the initial breakthrough, Dom Bess bowled Wayne Madsen and Samit Patel was caught at short third off Matthew Revis - 131 for 3 in the 13th over.
Donald was starved of the strike and followed, caught at deep cover off debutant seamer Ben Cliff - his maiden wicket. Ross Whiteley then hoisted Root to deep backward square-leg. The same bowler had Brooke Guest caught at deep midwicket in the last.
Derbyshire found or cleared the boundary 16 times in the first half of the innings but only four times in the second. It proved costly and best highlighted their struggles.
Rain delayed this fixture by 15 minutes, and it was preceded by a minute's silence in honour of local Rugby League legend Rob Burrow, who died a week ago. Burrow first made his name with Leeds Rhinos on the other side of Headingley.
On the cricket field, Lyth also has legendary status. And the 36-year-old proved why when he set about the chase. Like Donald, he was similarly dominant against the new ball.
By the time he reached his fifty off 33 balls with three sixes, his 28th for Yorkshire, the Vikings were well on course at 82 without loss in the ninth over. One of those sixes was handsomely hoisted over cover off Daryn Dupavillon's seam.
The rest of Lyth's four sixes were slog-swept or pulled leg-side, just as Malan did with two en-route to a fine fifty off 37 balls. By the time Lyth was caught at long-off off Dupavillon, Yorkshire needed 43 and Derbyshire's horse had bolted.
Adam LythYorkshireDerbyshireDerbyshire vs YorkshireVitality Blast

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Yorkshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
A Lyth
caught8451
DJ Malan
not out7948
JE Root
not out1410
Extras(w 5)
Total182(1 wkt; 18.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
LANCS54181.794
YORKS43160.939
NHNTS43160.497
LEICS42240.578
DERBS52340.291
BEARS42240.271
WORCS5234-0.545
DURH4224-1.289
NOTTS5050-2.153
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUSS43160.750
SUR43160.586
KENT42241.155
GLAM42240.140
SOM42240.133
ESSEX4224-0.007
HANTS4224-0.466
GLOUC4132-0.693
MIDDX4132-1.694
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved