Matches (7)
IND v WI (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
Women's World Cup (2)
Canada Super 60 (3)

Qld Women vs ACT Women, 12th Match at Brisbane, WNCL, Oct 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, Brisbane, October 14, 2025, Women's National Cricket League
PrevNext
Queensland Women FlagQueensland Women
Australian Capital Territory Women FlagAustralian Capital Territory Women
Today
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Queensland WomenQueensland Women
3300130.593
5
Australian Capital Territory WomenAustralian Capital Territory Women
10100-0.114
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 17:44
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Series
Season2025/26
Match days14 October 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's National Cricket League

TeamMWLPTNRR
NSW-W440171.077
TAS-W431151.528
QLD-W330130.593
SOA-W2114-0.494
ACTW1010-0.114
WAWMN4040-1.165
VIC-W4040-1.595
Full Table