Qld Women vs ACT Women, 12th Match at Brisbane, WNCL, Oct 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match, Brisbane, October 14, 2025, Women's National Cricket League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Qld Women
L
L
W
W
W
ACT Women
L
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 17:44
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Qld Women won by 2 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)
11-Oct-2025
Qld Women won by 6 wickets (with 131 balls remaining)
21-Dec-2024
Qld Women won by 3 wickets (with 176 balls remaining)
19-Dec-2024
Qld Women won by 9 wickets (with 125 balls remaining)
13-Dec-2023
Qld Women won by 8 wickets (with 61 balls remaining)
11-Dec-2023
Match details
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|14 October 2025 - day (50-over match)