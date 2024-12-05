Matches (28)
WI vs BAN (1)
GSL 2024 (2)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
U19 Asia Cup (4)
SMAT (18)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
HKG Women vs THA Women, 4th Match at Mong Kok, HKG QUAD [W], Dec 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Mong Kok, December 05, 2024, Women's T20 Quadrangular Series (in Hong Kong)
What will be the toss result?
HKG-W Win & Bat
THA-W Win & Bat
HKG-W Win & Bowl
THA-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
HKG Women
W
L
W
W
W
THA Women
W
L
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 09:35
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2141
|Match days
|5 December 2024 - day (20-over match)