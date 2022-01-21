Australia will start the defence of their men's T20 World Cup title against trans-tasman rivals New Zealand at the SCG in a rematch of last year's final while India and Pakistan will face each other at the MCG.

They were among the standout contests in the fixture list for the 2022 T20 World Cup that was announced in Friday. The tournament begins on October 16 with Sri Lanka facing Namibia in Geelong before the Super 12 starts on October 22 in Sydney.

The India-Pakistan fixture will take place on October 23.

The two semi-finals will be in Sydney (November 9) and Adelaide (November 10) before the final at the MCG on November 13.

In Group one of the Super 12s, Australia are alongside New Zealand, England, Afghanistan plus the winner of the Group A qualifiers and the runner-up in Group B.

Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch said knowing the groups so far out does help with planning but it doesn't make it any easier as Australia looks to defend their title on home soil.

"Our planning was ultra-detailed last time," Finch said at the MCG on Friday. "Knowing what the groups look like eight, nine months out is really helpful because it can help your level of detail in that planning phase. It's a tough group though. They're both tough and when you throw in qualifiers like West Indies, Sri Lanka, you've got to play really well to get out of the group stage."

Group two features India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the other two qualifying teams.

Two global qualifiers will determine the final teams who will head to Australia Matches will be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.