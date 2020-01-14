Rishabh Pant 'under observation' for concussion

Rishabh Pant was diagnosed with concussion, and didn't take the field for the second half of the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai. The 22-year old wicketkeeper was struck on the head by a bouncer from Pat Cummins in the 44th over of India's innings, a ricochet off the top edge which also resulted in his wicket.

At the innings break, KL Rahul took the gloves for India, while the BCCI confirmed via a statement that Pant had got a concussion after being hit on the helmet and was under observation. At the end of the match, his status hadn't changed, and the BCCI said he would be monitored overnight.

Rishabh Pant is under observation at the moment," the BCCI said in a statement. "His progress will be tracked overnight. A specialist has been consulted and an update will be given accordingly."

Pant did not need any immediate treatment on the field after he was hit, and he was able to walk off on his own steam as well, but it soon became clear that he was indisposed. He did not join India's training in the break between innings and it was Rahul who was seen practicing his glovework as the Australian openers walked out. Confirmation of the injury arrived when the BCCI put out a statement some time during the first two overs of the chase.

Pant had played a good hand, scoring 28 off 33 balls as India tried to recover from a middle-order malfunction. India had been 134 for 1 in the 28th over but were dragged down to 164 for 5 as Australia's fast bowlers adapted well to a slow pitch at the Wankhede Stadium.

The bowlers eventually restricted India to 255 and the opening duo of David Warner and Aaron Finch both hit unbeaten centuries as Australia destroyed India by ten wickets, with 12.2 overs to spare.