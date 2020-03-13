List of all the cricket series affected by coronavirus: full coverage

From saying no to handshakes to playing matches in empty stadiums and eventually calling off almost every series or tour, here's how the cricketing world was impacted by the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) outbreak.
March 14
News - BCCI to wait and watch before fixing IPL schedule
News - Australia v New Zealand cancelled with travel restrictions in place
CSK suspend training camp early and send players home
March 13
Lockie Ferguson undergoes coronavirus test after reporting sore throat
MCC v Essex game in Galle and World Cricket Committee meeting in Colombo cancelled
News - India v South Africa ODI series postponed
News - IPL 2020 deferred until April 15
News - Four days shaved off PSL schedule following rejig; 10 overseas players depart
News - Finch, Sodhi reflect on "unique" experience of ODI in an empty stadium
News - Overseas players' visas and double-headers: things IPL franchises would want clarity on
News - England tour of Sri Lanka postponed
Netherlands tour to Namibia cancelled
Delhi bars all sports activities in the city
World Cup League 2 series in Florida postponed
News - Kane Richardson tests negative for COVID-19
News - Australia-New Zealand ODIs to be played behind closed doors
News - MCG World Cup crowd 'right thing to do' - Cricket Australia chief executive
News - England Test schedule in doubt as UK moves to COVID-19 'delay' phase
March 12
ICC Board to hold March meeting via conference call only
News - Australia Women's tour of South Africa postponed
Video - Would feel weird to play in empty stadiums - Aaron Finch
Karachi games of PSL to be played behind closed doors
Last day of Ranji Trophy final to be played in empty stadium
Road Safety World Series postponed
News - IPL 2020 likely to take place behind closed doors
Fan who attended Women's T20 World Cup final at MCG tests positive
Notts cancel friendly due to Northants' Singapore tour
March 11
ICC board meeting in March under coronavirus cloud
BCCI releases list of precautions for Indian team
Video - We have some dos and don'ts regarding Covid-19 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar
News - World XI v Asia XI matches postponed amid coronavirus fears
News - England ban selfies with fans amid coronavirus fears
News - PSL games to go ahead in Karachi as scheduled
Asia XI v World XI: BCCI to review situation in Dhaka
Surrey and Worcestershire cancel pre-season tours
March 10
No handshakes for South Africa while on tour in India
March 9
News - One ticket per person for first T20I: BCB reacts to coronavirus concerns
March 6
News - CSA going forward with India tour after medical advice
March 5
News - Everest Premier League in Nepal postponed
March 3
News - No handshakes for England in Sri Lanka