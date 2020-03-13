List of all the cricket series affected by coronavirus: full coverage

From saying no to handshakes to playing matches in empty stadiums and eventually calling off almost every series or tour, here's how the cricketing world was impacted by the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) outbreak.

March 14

News - BCCI to wait and watch before fixing IPL schedule

News - Australia v New Zealand cancelled with travel restrictions in place

CSK suspend training camp early and send players home

March 13

Lockie Ferguson undergoes coronavirus test after reporting sore throat

MCC v Essex game in Galle and World Cricket Committee meeting in Colombo cancelled

News - India v South Africa ODI series postponed

News - IPL 2020 deferred until April 15

News - Four days shaved off PSL schedule following rejig; 10 overseas players depart

News - Finch, Sodhi reflect on "unique" experience of ODI in an empty stadium

News - Overseas players' visas and double-headers: things IPL franchises would want clarity on

News - England tour of Sri Lanka postponed

Netherlands tour to Namibia cancelled

Delhi bars all sports activities in the city

World Cup League 2 series in Florida postponed

News - Kane Richardson tests negative for COVID-19

News - Australia-New Zealand ODIs to be played behind closed doors

News - MCG World Cup crowd 'right thing to do' - Cricket Australia chief executive

News - England Test schedule in doubt as UK moves to COVID-19 'delay' phase

March 12

ICC Board to hold March meeting via conference call only

News - Australia Women's tour of South Africa postponed

Video - Would feel weird to play in empty stadiums - Aaron Finch

Karachi games of PSL to be played behind closed doors

Last day of Ranji Trophy final to be played in empty stadium

Road Safety World Series postponed

News - IPL 2020 likely to take place behind closed doors

Fan who attended Women's T20 World Cup final at MCG tests positive

Notts cancel friendly due to Northants' Singapore tour

March 11

ICC board meeting in March under coronavirus cloud

BCCI releases list of precautions for Indian team

Video - We have some dos and don'ts regarding Covid-19 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

News - World XI v Asia XI matches postponed amid coronavirus fears

News - England ban selfies with fans amid coronavirus fears

News - PSL games to go ahead in Karachi as scheduled

Asia XI v World XI: BCCI to review situation in Dhaka

Surrey and Worcestershire cancel pre-season tours

March 10

No handshakes for South Africa while on tour in India

March 9

News - One ticket per person for first T20I: BCB reacts to coronavirus concerns

March 6

News - CSA going forward with India tour after medical advice

March 5

News - Everest Premier League in Nepal postponed

March 3

News - No handshakes for England in Sri Lanka