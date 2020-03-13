        <
          List of all the cricket series affected by coronavirus: full coverage

          KL Rahul is taking all precautions at the Lucknow airport amid the COVID-19 pandemic UPCA
          Mar 13, 2020
          • ESPNcricinfo staff

          From saying no to handshakes to playing matches in empty stadiums and eventually calling off almost every series or tour, here's how the cricketing world was impacted by the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) outbreak.

          March 14
          News - BCCI to wait and watch before fixing IPL schedule
          News - Australia v New Zealand cancelled with travel restrictions in place
          CSK suspend training camp early and send players home

          March 13

          Lockie Ferguson undergoes coronavirus test after reporting sore throat
          MCC v Essex game in Galle and World Cricket Committee meeting in Colombo cancelled
          News - India v South Africa ODI series postponed
          News - IPL 2020 deferred until April 15
          News - Four days shaved off PSL schedule following rejig; 10 overseas players depart
          News - Finch, Sodhi reflect on "unique" experience of ODI in an empty stadium
          News - Overseas players' visas and double-headers: things IPL franchises would want clarity on
          News - England tour of Sri Lanka postponed
          Netherlands tour to Namibia cancelled
          Delhi bars all sports activities in the city
          World Cup League 2 series in Florida postponed
          News - Kane Richardson tests negative for COVID-19
          News - Australia-New Zealand ODIs to be played behind closed doors
          News - MCG World Cup crowd 'right thing to do' - Cricket Australia chief executive
          News - England Test schedule in doubt as UK moves to COVID-19 'delay' phase

          March 12
          ICC Board to hold March meeting via conference call only
          News - Australia Women's tour of South Africa postponed
          Video - Would feel weird to play in empty stadiums - Aaron Finch
          Karachi games of PSL to be played behind closed doors
          Last day of Ranji Trophy final to be played in empty stadium
          Road Safety World Series postponed
          News - IPL 2020 likely to take place behind closed doors
          Fan who attended Women's T20 World Cup final at MCG tests positive
          Notts cancel friendly due to Northants' Singapore tour

          March 11
          ICC board meeting in March under coronavirus cloud
          BCCI releases list of precautions for Indian team
          Video - We have some dos and don'ts regarding Covid-19 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar
          News - World XI v Asia XI matches postponed amid coronavirus fears
          News - England ban selfies with fans amid coronavirus fears
          News - PSL games to go ahead in Karachi as scheduled
          Asia XI v World XI: BCCI to review situation in Dhaka
          Surrey and Worcestershire cancel pre-season tours

          March 10
          No handshakes for South Africa while on tour in India

          March 9
          News - One ticket per person for first T20I: BCB reacts to coronavirus concerns

          March 6
          News - CSA going forward with India tour after medical advice

          March 5
          News - Everest Premier League in Nepal postponed

          March 3
          News - No handshakes for England in Sri Lanka

