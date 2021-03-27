On Saturday, Sachin Tendulkar announced on social media that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The former India batsman and captain added that his symptoms were mild, that no one else in his family had been affected and that he has gone into isolation.

On Sunday, S Badrinath became the third player from the tournament to announce that he had test positive.* He tweeted that like Tendulkar and Pathan, he too was suffering from "mild symptoms" and that he was isolating at home. Badrinath had played three matches in the series, which the team representing India had won.

For over two decades, Tendulkar was an ever-present member of the Indian team as he rose to become one of the game's greatest ever batsmen. He finished his career in 2013 with 100 international hundreds, 34,357 international runs and a World Cup winner's medal. As for Pathan, he had won two World Cups - the 2007 World T20 and then the 2011 World Cup - before announcing his retirement in February earlier this year.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which has tracked the spread of the pandemic since it first hit in 2019, India is third on the list of countries with the most Covid-19 infections and fourth on the list of most deaths.

*March 28, 11amGMT: The article was updated after S Badrinath's tweet.