Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Kyshona Knight and Kycia Knight announce retirements

Offspinner Mohammed, who made her ODI debut as a 15-year-old in 2003, retires as the leading wicket-taker for West Indies in both ODIs and T20Is. She took 180 wickets in 141 ODIs and 125 wickets in 117 T20Is. She was the first cricketer, male or female, to take 100 T20I wickets, and also the first West Indies woman to take a T20I hat-trick.

Mohammed was part of five ODI World Cups and seven T20 World Cups. Her last international outing was in March 2022, the ODI World Cup semi-final against Australia.

"The last 20 years have been truly amazing, I have enjoyed every single minute of it," Mohammed said. "The highs and the lows. I believe the time has come for me to step away from the game and allow the young players to live their dreams as I have lived mine. I was privileged enough to step onto the field wearing my maroon 258 times in my career."

Medium-pacer Selman's international career started in 2008, with an ODI against Ireland in Dublin. She has 82 wickets in 100 ODIs and 51 wickets in 96 T20Is. She last played for West Indies in February 2023 at the T20 World Cup in South Africa.

"I am proud of playing with and against legends, and lucky to have dismissed a few," Selman said. "My aim was always to inspire and assist others in their dreams. As I transition to the next phase of my career, I look forward to continuing to share my passion for the game in new ways."

Twins Kycia and Kyshona, who will turn 32 next month, made their West Indies debuts in 2011 and 2013 respectively. Wicketkeeper-batter Kycia has made 1327 runs in 87 ODIs and 801 runs in 70 T20Is. Middle-order batter Kyshona has 851 runs in 51 ODIs and 546 runs in 55 T20Is. They both last played for West Indies in December 2022, in a T20I against England in Bridgetown.