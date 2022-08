Dravid links up with team in Dubai in time for India vs Pakistan fixture

Laxman had travelled to Dubai from Harare, where he was the coach of an under-strength Indian side led by KL Rahul, as Dravid took a break. India beat Zimbabwe 3-0 then. He was earlier also part of the coaching set-up for the short tour of Ireland and the first T20I in England, when the red-ball squad was preparing for the final Test against England at Edgbaston. Laxman was scheduled to return to India following the Zimbabwe tour but was asked to take charge after Dravid "experienced mild Covid symptoms" last week.