Aussies at the IPL: what has stood out in early matches?

Given the huge sums of money splurged on them, much attention has been on Starc and Cummins. But Spencer Johnson was another of the Australian quicks to go for big money at the auction and his story is perhaps the most remarkable given his rapid rise in little more than a year. He only bowled two overs in his first outing for Titans but stood up when it mattered. Having gone for 17 off his first over, he was then brought back for the 19th with 27 needed off 12 balls. His first ball was lofted into the stands by Tilak Varma (meaning he had 1.1-0-23-0) but the next delivery found deep square leg. Only two runs came off the next three balls before he removed Gerald Coetzee with a bouncer. It left Umesh Yadav 19 to defend off the last which proved just enough.