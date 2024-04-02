Aussies at the IPL: what has stood out in early matches?

The IPL has been underway for a week and a half with Australian players central to some of the major action

Cummins leaves himself late

Pat Cummins had never captained a T20 before this IPL. In the opening two matches he came out of an avalanche of runs very well with figures of 1 for 32 against Kolkata Knight Riders and 2 for 35 in an astonishing 523-run contest against Mumbai Indians . After the latter, Australia chair of selectors George Bailey joked Cummins may have used his captain's prerogative and given himself some "soft overs."

It was interesting, therefore, to see Cummins hold himself back until the sixth bowler against Gujarat Titans when SRH only had 163 to defend. Only once before in all his professional matches had Cummins been used so far down the list, back in 2014 in a T20I against South Africa. When he came on he was effective, his first two overs costing 13, but the gamble of leaving himself two of the last four didn't pay off when Mayank Markande was taken for 26 in the 16th to effectively decide the game. Cummins returned to take a wicket but didn't have enough to work with.

Expensive start for expensive Starc

Given the record-breaking price tag plenty of eyes were going to be on Mitchell Starc . And it's not been a pretty start to his much-awaited IPL return. In two matches his figures read: 8-0-100-0. The good news for KKR is that they have won both matches.

Speaking to Star Sports Steven Smith, who is working as a commentator early in the tournament, said Starc needed to get his inswinger going. "I feel like he's got to swing it back down the line. He is a left-hand fast bowler who can bowl at 145+ kph. There's nothing like a ball swinging back into a right-handed batsman. It's one of the hardest balls to face. So I'd like to see that first and use that one as a variation to trying to nick off from them."

Travis Head missed game one, but made up for it • BCCI

Travis' Head start

Travis Head is lined up to open for Australia at the T20 World Cup but he was overlooked for SRH's opening game against KKR. That changed for the second fixture, against Mumbai Indians, and he wasted no time making an impact as he flayed 62 off 24 balls to set SRH on their way to a mind-blowing 277 for 3. He was then subbed out for impact player Umran Malik, leading Australia's chair of selectors to joke it had been the "perfect game" for him.

It will be interesting to watch Head throughout this tournament - by the end of the New Zealand tour he was one of the players who looked in need of a break. Australia's management has acknowledged the emergence of Head as a key three-format player has brought workload challenges after a summer where he averaged 22.41 in Tests.

Moving Marsh

Plans and tactics can change quickly. Mitchell Marsh , who is all-but locked in to be Australia's captain at the T20 World Cup, walked out to open for Delhi Capitals alongside David Warner in the first two matches. He made 20 off 12 and 23 off 12, playing in the manner everyone has become accustomed to, though converting one of those starts may have helped Capitals avoid being 0-2.

In game three against Chennai Super Kings there was a change with Marsh initially listed at No. 3. But when Warner and Prithvi Shaw had added 93, Rishabh Pant came in at first drop, potentially to maintain a left-right combination. Marsh appeared at No. 4 and made 18 off 12 before being cleaned up by a terrific yorker from Matheesha Pathirana. The tactics worked as Capitals earned their first win.

In the opening game against Punjab Kings , Marsh had been required to bowl his four overs after Ishant Sharma picked up an ankle injury. His latter two proved pivotal in deciding the contest as they went for 35 against the English duo of Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone.

Johnson's early impact