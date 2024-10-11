Matches (28)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Spring Challenge (4)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
News

Bavuma ruled out of first Test in Bangladesh

Dewald Brevis and Lungi Ngidi have been called up; Aiden Markram will lead South Africa in the first Test

ESPNcricinfo staff
11-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Temba Bavuma blunted West Indies' bowlers on a hot afternoon, West Indies vs South Africa, 1st Test, Port-of-Spain, day 2, August 8, 2024

Temba Bavuma is expected to be fit for the second Test of the series  •  AFP/Getty Images

Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the first Test in Bangladesh after scans revealed a muscle strain in his left triceps. Aiden Markram will lead South Africa for the first Test, in Dhaka from October 21. With Nandre Burger earlier ruled out of the series because of a lumbar stress reaction, Dewald Brevis and Lungi Ngidi have been added to the squad.
A CSA statement said that Bavuma will "travel with the squad to Dhaka on Tuesday and continue his recovery under the supervision of the Proteas medical team in preparation for the second Test", which will start in Chattogram on October 29.
On October 6, Bavuma was ruled out of the third and final ODI against Ireland with what was understood to be an elbow injury. He had retired hurt during the second ODI, on October 4, and didn't field in that match. Rassie van der Dussen led South Africa in Bavuma's absence, with Markram rested for that series.
Brevis, CSA said, has been called up "as cover" for Bavuma. He hasn't played a Test match yet - he has only played two T20Is so far - but has played 12 first-class matches, most recently for South Africa A against Sri Lanka A in Benoni, where he scored 49 and 74 in a five-wicket loss.
Ngidi, who played all three ODIs against Ireland in Abu Dhabi, picking up two-fors in the first two matches, now completes the fast-bowling department which also has Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson and Wiaan Mulder, the allrounder.

South Africa Test squad for Bangladesh tour

Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram (capt for first Test), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Kyle Verreynne (wk)
Temba BavumaAiden MarkramDewald BrevisLungi NgidiSouth AfricaBangladesh vs South AfricaICC World Test Championship

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback