Bavuma ruled out of first Test in Bangladesh

A CSA statement said that Bavuma will "travel with the squad to Dhaka on Tuesday and continue his recovery under the supervision of the Proteas medical team in preparation for the second Test", which will start in Chattogram on October 29.

On October 6, Bavuma was ruled out of the third and final ODI against Ireland with what was understood to be an elbow injury. He had retired hurt during the second ODI, on October 4, and didn't field in that match. Rassie van der Dussen led South Africa in Bavuma's absence, with Markram rested for that series.

Brevis, CSA said, has been called up "as cover" for Bavuma. He hasn't played a Test match yet - he has only played two T20Is so far - but has played 12 first-class matches, most recently for South Africa A against Sri Lanka A in Benoni, where he scored 49 and 74 in a five-wicket loss.

Ngidi, who played all three ODIs against Ireland in Abu Dhabi, picking up two-fors in the first two matches, now completes the fast-bowling department which also has Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson and Wiaan Mulder, the allrounder.

South Africa Test squad for Bangladesh tour