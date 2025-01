The BCB will be launching a maiden Women's Bangladesh Premier League (WBPL); it is likely to be held soon after the ongoing men's competition ends on February 7. According to Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, the BCB director, it will be a three-team competition, with each team playing the others twice for a total of six league games followed by the final.

"The board has been thinking about the various ways that we can take women's cricket forward," Fahim said. "Whether we can do a T20 competition for women was in our thoughts. We have decided today that we will do the Women's BPL."

Fahim said the BCB is in talks with some of the men's BPL franchises regarding ownership of the women's teams, and that a couple of owners have shown interest.

"We have already spoken to a few BPL franchises, who have shown interest [in owning women's teams]," he said. "We want to see how a women's tournament has an effect on our T20 cricket. We are hopeful that it will help our women's game progress."

Fahim said that only allow one overseas player will be allowed in the playing XI, with the squads having a maximum of 15 players each.

"We won't take many overseas players due to the financial constraints," he said. "Four overseas players puts financial pressure on the teams; perhaps they don't want to take that pressure. We want to give more opportunities to our domestic cricketers. We want to add competitiveness."