Bell joins Renegades as an assistant coach for the BBL
Former England batter to work under Renegades head coach David Saker after previous BBL experience as a player at Perth Scorchers and an assistant at Hobart Hurricanes
De Kock to make his BBL debut while Brook and Crawley find new clubs
Lyon poised to sign with Lancashire after injury layoff provides new goals
Joe Clarke goes from Melbourne Stars to Renegades
Ian Bell: 'I want to be head coach because I'm ready, not because I'm an ex-player'
Fleming, Bell to join New Zealand coaching staff ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup
Alex Malcolm is an Associate Editor at ESPNcricinfo