Matches (5)
IND v AUS (1)
WBBL 2023 (2)
Legends League (2)
News

Bell joins Renegades as an assistant coach for the BBL

Former England batter to work under Renegades head coach David Saker after previous BBL experience as a player at Perth Scorchers and an assistant at Hobart Hurricanes

Alex Malcolm
23-Nov-2023
Ian Bell worked with Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Roy Smiljanic/Birmingham Phoenix

Ian Bell worked with Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred  •  Roy Smiljanic/Birmingham Phoenix

Former England batter Ian Bell has joined Melbourne Renegades as an assistant coach for the upcoming BBL season under head coach David Saker.
Bell has been expanding his coaching resume in recent years having previously worked in the BBL for Hobart Hurricanes in 2021-22 as an assistant under then-coach Adam Griffith.
He has worked with New Zealand this year as a consultant prior to the ODI World Cup having also done stints with England Under-19s, Derbyshire, Birmingham Phoenix and Chennai Braves in the Abu Dhabi T10.
Bell has got playing experience in the BBL having won a title with Perth Scorchers in the 2016-17 season. Bell and Saker have worked together previously when Bell was an England player and Saker was an England assistant coach.
Bell will work with an experienced playing group including a lot of long-time opponents, with Renegades adding Bell's former Ashes foes Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon to an already experienced squad that includes Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh and Kane Richardson. He will also be familiar with Renegades' overseas players Quinton de Kock, Joe Clarke and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Ian BellMelbourne RenegadesAustraliaEnglandBig Bash League

Alex Malcolm is an Associate Editor at ESPNcricinfo

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback