Bell joins Renegades as an assistant coach for the BBL

Ian Bell worked with Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred • Roy Smiljanic/Birmingham Phoenix

Former England batter Ian Bell has joined Melbourne Renegades as an assistant coach for the upcoming BBL season under head coach David Saker.

Bell has been expanding his coaching resume in recent years having previously worked in the BBL for Hobart Hurricanes in 2021-22 as an assistant under then-coach Adam Griffith.

He has worked with New Zealand this year as a consultant prior to the ODI World Cup having also done stints with England Under-19s, Derbyshire, Birmingham Phoenix and Chennai Braves in the Abu Dhabi T10.

Bell has got playing experience in the BBL having won a title with Perth Scorchers in the 2016-17 season. Bell and Saker have worked together previously when Bell was an England player and Saker was an England assistant coach.