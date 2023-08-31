Viacom18 bags BCCI digital and TV media rights for $720 million

Rights to India's home bilateral games for the period 2023-27 sold via an e-auction on Thursday

Viacom18 has bagged the media rights - both digital and television - to Indian cricket globally for INR 5963 crore (USD 720.60 million approx.) for the period 2023-27. These rights extend to all the cricket the BCCI runs in the country, international and domestic, apart from the IPL.

Up against two competitors, Disney Star* and Sony, Viacom18 bid the highest in both digital and television categories, in an e-auction conducted by the BCCI on Thursday. In the digital category Viacom18 bid INR 3101 crore (USD 374.70 million approx.), and it bid INR 2862 crore (USD 345.90 million approx.) for television rights. Disney Star and Sony's bids remain unconfirmed.

Viacom18's latest deal translates to an average per-match value of INR 67.75 crore, which is 12.92% higher than the INR 60 crore Star India had paid the BCCI in the previous cycle. For 2018-23, Disney Star, which was earlier Star India, had won worldwide rights to India's games for INR 6138 crore (then USD 944 million), for a total of 102 international matches. This time, the BCCI listed 88 international matches for the rights period.

In the previous cycle the BCCI had put three categories of rights up for bidding: Indian subcontinent television rights and rest of the world digital rights (GTVRD), digital rights for the Indian subcontinent alone (ID), and global consolidated rights (GCR). The winning bid was eventually made in the last category. This time the BCCI limited the bidding to two categories: TV for Indian subcontinent only (base price INR 20 crore, or USD 2.42 million approx.), and digital for Indian subcontinent combined with TV and digital rights for rest of the world (base price INR 25 crore, or USD 3 million approx.).

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had tweeted the news on Thursday evening.

Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years. India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL, and @wplt20, we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together we will continue to… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 31, 2023

Last year, during the IPL media rights bidding, Viacom18 secured digital rights in the Indian subcontinent, and TV and digital rights across three global regions - Australia + New Zealand, the UK, and South Africa - for INR 23,758 crore (then USD 3 billion approx.). Disney Star had won IPL TV rights in the Indian subcontinent at the same auction.

Viacom18 then pipped Disney Star to the global media rights for the WPL, paying INR 951 crore (then USD 116 million approx.) for the period 2023-27.