BCCI to review India's T20 World Cup performance on January 1

Captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will be part of the meeting, ahead of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will be part of the BCCI meeting on January 1 • PTI

The BCCI's top brass will review India's underwhelming performance in the 2022 T20 World Cup with captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid on January 1.

NCA chief VVS Laxman , who has also been with the Indian team in Dravid's absence, is expected to be part of the meeting as well.

The meeting in Mumbai is scheduled ahead of the limited-overs against Sri Lanka, which begins on January 3.

England had hammered India by ten wickets in the T20 World Cup semi-finals , extending their barren run in ICC events since 2013, when they won the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni's leadership. India's last World Cup title came in 2011 at home.

The selection panel, led by Chetan Sharma, was shown the door post the World Cup, but a new panel is yet to be formed.

The committee was sacked in November but it continues to track the ongoing Ranji Trophy and also picked the team for the three T20s and ODIs against Sri Lanka.

The Cricket Advisory Committee, which was formed earlier this month, met in Mumbai on Friday to shortlist the list of candidates for the selectors' posts.

The panel comprises Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik.