From Johannesburg and Melbourne to Mumbai and Dubai - the best of Rohit in ICC knockouts

Rohit Sharma put up a Player-of-the-Match performance with the bat and led India to the Champions Trophy 2025 title by defeating New Zealand in Dubai. ESPNcricinfo looks back at some of his best innings in ICC white-ball knockouts.

30*(16) vs Pakistan 2007 T20 World Cup final, Johannesburg

In just his sixth international, a 20-year-old Rohit gave India a big finish after they chose to bat in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup. Coming in at No. 6, he hit two fours, a six and four twos to ensure 27 came off the final two overs and India's total was 157.

Rohit Sharma gave a glimpse of his attacking batting as early as in his sixth international - at the T20 World Cup 2007 • AFP

137(126) vs Bangladesh 2015 ODI World Cup quarter-final, Melbourne

Wickets through the middle overs slowed India's scoring, and Rohit's job was to bat deep as they aimed to build a big total that would take them through to the semi-final. On 90, Rohit was caught off a waist-high full toss that was called a no-ball, an incident that led to a furore in Bangladesh. From that point on, Rohit blasted 47 off 25, playing some exquisite shots, and India got to 302, a winning total.

123*(129) vs Bangladesh 2017 Champions Trophy semi-final, Birmingham

With India chasing 265, Rohit put on an exhibition, hitting 16 boundaries in his century and building a 178-run stand with Virat Kohli that took India home with nine wickets in the bag.

47(29) vs New Zealand 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final, Mumbai

Kohli's 50th hundred headlined the day, but by the time he was in, a significant amount of the pressure on India had been relieved by Rohit's whirlwind start. In their semi-final losses in the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup, India had made poor starts. Here, Rohit blasted four sixes early to make sure India were scoring at nine an over in the first powerplay.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma added an unbroken 178 for the second wicket in the Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final • Getty Images

47(31) vs Australia 2023 ODI World Cup final, Ahmedabad

In the final, with India put in, Rohit was off early. It was only Travis Head's brilliance in the field that stopped his onslaught. Once he was out, India slowed down dramatically and ended up short of a winning total.

57(39) vs England 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final, Guyana

Against the same team they had stumbled in at the 2022 T20 World Cup, India lost the early wickets of Kohli and Rishabh Pant. With history weighing on him, Rohit embodied the bravery he had beseeched his team to have and continued to play his shots on a challenging track. His innings set the base for India to reach 171, which was more than enough on the surface.

76(83) vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy final, Dubai