Despite defeat, SA's Kapp focuses on learnings with ODI World Cup in India next year

To get close to chasing India's 325 and fall short just by four runs is a massive confidence booster for South Africa, according to Marizanne Kapp , one of the four centurions in the second ODI in Bengaluru . She said this was the brand of cricket they wanted to play, looking ahead to next year's 50-over World Cup in India.

This was after South Africa were reduced to 67 for 3 inside 15 overs on Wednesday. Even the series opener saw them having a collapse upfront, where from 33 for 3, they were eventually bowled out for 122. But unlike Sunday, South Africa fought back hard in the second game but Pooja Vastrakar denied Laura Wolvaardt - who top-scored for the visitors with 134 not out - and South Africa a series-levelling win with a sensational final over.

"There were a lot of positives today," Kapp said after the game. "To get that close is obviously a massive confidence booster especially moving forward, we know we can reach that total. But in saying that, probably after that first four in the last over, it was our game to lose. It's definitely something we would speak about, but in the future, if we could have maybe tried to get Wolfie [Wolvaardt] on strike a bit more, then maybe... there are a lot of things we could have done differently. But again, to come that close, after starting a little bit slower today, we have a lot of positives to take forward, given that we have a World Cup next year.

"It's [the intent] something we've been speaking about. We had a meeting with the batting coach after our first ODI. He said that if we had scored 100 in 20 overs in that ODI, he would have been happy even if we got bowled out. But to score 122 off the 37 overs, it's not the brand of cricket we want to play. Definitely happy with the way we scored today and got close to the target."

During the chase, Wolvaardt crossed 4000 ODI runs and became the highest run-getter for South Africa in 50-over cricket. Kapp also touched the 3000 mark to be fourth on the list. Kapp, who played as a specialist batter in these two matches because of workload management, has visibly upped her batting in the last 12 months. Since 2023, she has smashed two centuries and four half-centuries in 15 innings to average 68.20 in this format.

Coming in at 67 for 3 when the team needed a big partnership, she thrived under pressure and shared 184 runs off 170 balls with Wolvaardt to take South Africa closer to the huge target.

"If you look at myself and Wolfie, it's been a few times now that we have been out in the middle," Kapp said. "The way my batting has gone in the last couple of years, I have been striking at close to 100, so it's just a little bit more natural for me. I have found that If I am being positive, I usually score runs more often than not. Whereas she likes to take her time, set herself on and then go after the bowlers. We don't even have to speak about it. It naturally worked out that way that I am going to be the aggressor, and she takes her time.