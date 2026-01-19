Raza, Usman steer Pakistan to victory over Scotland

Pakistan Under-19s 190 for 4 (Usman 75, Hussain 47) beat Scotland Under-19s 187 (Raza 4-37, Qamar 3-46) by six wickets

Pakistan quick Ali Raza rattled Scotland with his pace early on, before left-arm wristspinner Momin Qamar helped take down the middle order. Scotland showed some mettle, particularly during a 68-run seventh-wicket partnership that raised their total to a creditable 187.

But it was clear they were outgunned. Many Scotland batters were uncomfortable against Ali's pace, and struggled to read Pakistan's wristspinners. Raza deservedly emerged with the game's best figures, taking 4 for 37 - two of those wickets having come in a memorable first over. Qamar took 3 for 46. Scotland's highest scorer was captain Thomas Knight, who ground out a 72-ball 37, before Qamar slipped a beautifully-flighted delivery past his defences.

Despite some gutsy batting from Finlay Jones and Manu Saraswat down the order, Scotland always seemed headed to a sub-par score, even given the seamer-friendly conditions in Harare. When they lost two wickets in the first over - Raza bowling Theo Robinson and Max Chaplin with outstanding deliveries - they were in danger of being skittled quickly. But they battled through until the 49th over.

Pakistan's chase was mostly straightforward. Scotland's seamers got some movement with the new ball, and Ollie Jones was able to extract two wickets by the 12th over. But No. 3 batter Usman Khan struck 75, and Ahmed Hussain - who had earlier taken a sublime catch - joined him for a 111-run stand that made the game safe. They got home with six wickets to spare, in the 44th over.

Jason Rowles scored a hundred and picked up two wickets against Tanzania • ICC/Getty Images

Rowles, Bulbulia star in SA's big win over Tanzania

South Africa Under-19s 397 for 5 (Rowles 125, Bulbulia 108, Van Schalkwyk 47, James 46) beat Tanzania Under-19s 68 (Majola 2-6, Rowles 2-14) by 329 runs

South Africa monstered the Tanzania side over in Windhoek, Muhammed Bulbulia and Jason Rowles hitting hundreds to get South Africa to 397 for 5, before their bowlers blasted Tanzania out for 68.

Tanzania had begun encouragingly, although South Africa were always scoring quickly. They had taken two South Africa wickets inside the first 14 overs, and had South Africa at 93 for 2 at one stage. But then Bulbulia and Rowles came together, to take the game rapidly away from the opposition, with a 201-run partnership that came off 176 balls.

Rowles was the more aggressive of the pair in the end, clobbering five sixes and ten fours in his 125 not out off 101 deliveries. Bulbulia hit one six and ten fours in his run-a-ball 108. Paul James also produced a rollicking finishing knock, crashing five sixes and two fours in his 46 off 18.

Tanzania could not get off the blocks in the chase. South Africa took their first wicket in the second over, and just did not stop striking, the wickets spread between all five bowlers used.

Rowles added to his outstanding performance by claiming two wickets for 14 with his left-arm spin. Bayanda Majola also took two wickets, for six runs.

Sri Lanka 267 for 5 (Dinsara 95, Heenatigala 51*, Riley 2-51) beat Ireland 161 (Armstrong 39, Sigera 4-19) by 106 runs

Also in Windhoek, Sri Lanka strode to 267 for 5, with Vimath Dinsara hitting 95, and Chamika Heenatigala hitting 51. That pair put on a 100-run partnership for the fifth wicket, but there had also been a solid contribution from Kavija Gamage, who made 49. Ireland seamer Oliver Riley who took 2 for 51, dismissing top-scorer Dinsara and also Viran Chamuditha, who had made 192 in the last match.

But Ireland were timid in response. Behind the required rate from early in the piece, they also lost frequent wickets. They were struggling at 66 for 2 in the 19th over, but were soon 96 for 6 in the 27th over, the match essentially having slipped away. They were eventually dismissed for 161 in the 41st over. The right-arm seamers did the damage for Sri Lanka, Rasith Nimsara taking 3 for 29, and Dulnith Sigera claiming 4 for 19.