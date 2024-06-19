Matches (7)
2nd ODI (D/N), Bengaluru, June 19, 2024, South Africa Women tour of India
SA Women chose to field.

South Africa opt to bowl; De Ridder and Reddy make debuts

Nadine de Klerk, who had missed the first ODI with illness, was back for South Africa

Srinidhi Ramanujam
19-Jun-2024 • 55 mins ago
Arundhati Reddy gets her ODI cap from Smriti Mandhana, India vs South Africa, 2nd women's ODI, Bengaluru, June 19, 2024

Arundhati Reddy gets her ODI cap from Smriti Mandhana  •  BCCI

Toss South Africa chose to bowl vs India
South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and elected to bowl in the second of the three ODIs on a sunny Wednesday afternoon in Bengaluru. India lead the series 1-0 after a dominant win in the first match.
The hosts handed an ODI debut to seam-bowling allrounder Arundhati Reddy, who replaced India's lead seamer Renuka Singh. Reddy last played an international game in 2021 but forced her way into the squad after impressive performances in domestic cricket and WPL 2024. She has featured in 26 T20Is after making her debut in 2018.
South Africa also handed a debut, to Meike de Ridder after their first-choice keeper Sinalo Jafta suffered a blow to the head while batting on the eve of the match and was eventually ruled out due to a mild concussion. De Ridder has played two T20Is.
Seam-bowling allrounder Nadine de Klerk also came into the XI after missing the first game due to illness. Annerie Dercksen, who made her debut on Sunday, was left out. Allrounder Marizanne Kapp will once again play only as a batter due to workload management following a minor back injury.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 D Hemalatha, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Radha Yadav, 10 S Asha, 11 Arundhati Reddy
South Africa: 1 Laura Wolvaardt (capt), 2 Tazmin Brits, 3 Anneke Bosch, 4 Sune Luus, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Nadine de Klerk, 7 Nondumiso Shangase, 8 Meike de Ridder (wk), 9 Masabata Klaas, 10 Ayabonga Khaka, 11 Nonkululeko Mlaba
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

IND Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
S Mandhana
not out1737
Shafali Verma
caught2038
D Hemalatha
not out317
Extras(w 7)
Total47(1 wkt; 15.2 ovs)
ICC Women's Championship

TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS-W18133282.002
ENG-W18115241.273
SA-W19117230.451
NZ-W1888180.392
SL-W207918-0.551
IND-W1081171.147
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W176914-0.966
BAN-W184913-1.178
IRE-W120102-2.097
Full Table