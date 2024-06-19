Stats - Mandhana and Harmanpreet set new ODI benchmarks for India women
India have never scored more in a home ODI, or hit more sixes than the eight they hit in Bengaluru on Wednesday
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur put on a show in the second ODI against South Africa, adding 171 runs in 136 balls for the third wicket, with both batters going on to score centuries.
325 for 3 - India's total against South Africa in the second ODI is their first 300-plus total in women's ODIs at home, surpassing the 298 for 2 against West Indies in 2004.
2 - Number of times India have scored more than their 325 for 3 in Bengaluru in ODIs. Their highest is 358 for 2 against Ireland in 2017, and the 333 for 5 against England in 2022 is the second highest.
It is also the fifth-highest ODI total against South Africa, with the top four scores all recorded by England.
87 - Number of balls Harmanpreet needed to bring up her century. It is the fastest recorded hundred by an Indian in women's ODIs, bettering her own 90-ball record against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semi-final.
1 - Mandhana became the first India batter to record hundreds in successive innings in women's ODIs. Nine batters before Mandhana had hundreds in consecutive women's ODI innings, with only Amy Satterthwaite scoring more than two in succession - four in a row in 2016-2017. Tammy Beaumont is the only batter with successive centuries on separate occasions.
7 - Number hundreds for Mandhana in ODI cricket, the joint-highest for India alongside Mithali Raj. Harmanpreet is next on the list with six, all while batting at No. 4 or lower.
8 - Sixes hit by India in this game, their highest in a women's ODI. The previous highest was seven.
These are also the most sixes any team has hit against South Africa in a women's ODI, surpassing the six by New Zealand in the 2013 World Cup.
136 - Mandhana's score against South Africa on Wednesday is the highest for India in a women's ODI at home. Her 117-run knock on Sunday in the first ODI was the previous highest.
2 - Partnerships of 150-plus runs between Mandhana and Harmanpreet in ODIs. They are only the third pair with multiple 150-plus partnerships for the third (or lower) wicket in women's ODIs.
118 - Runs scored by India in their last ten overs in Bengaluru with 14 fours and five sixes. India started on a slow note, scoring only 47 runs in their first 15 overs, with just five fours as the batters faced 72 dot balls in that period.
2 - Mandhana and Harmanpreet are only the second pair to score hundreds twice in the same women's ODI innings. The two hit hundreds against West Indies in the 2022 World Cup.
Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Taylor are the other such pair. They both scored hundreds against South Africa at the 2017 World Cup and in 2018 at Hove.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo