Wolvaardt, Vastrakar and a six-ball emotional rollercoaster like no other

A dramatic game came down to the final ball, with South Africa's captain taking on India's key death bowler, and there could be only one winner

Pooja Vastrakar held her nerve in the last over to win the match for India • BCCI

For a moment, imagine being Laura Wolvaardt on Wednesday.

A young captain, she was on the field for more than seven hours - first marshalling her troops on a sunny afternoon and then putting on her batting pads and helmet to open the innings chasing a mammoth 326.

After 99 overs on the outfield, the job - her job - was not done yet.

South Africa needed 11 runs to stay alive in the three-match series and pull off the highest successful chase in women's ODIs. The memories of the record-breaking Potchefstroom game , where she made 184* and yet ended up losing were still fresh. At the Chinnaswamy Stadium, she was destined to rewrite the record books. She was unbeaten on 134 off 133 balls, having made a gallant recovery with Marizanne Kapp to lift the team from 67 for 3 in 14.3 overs to 315 for 4 after 49 overs.

But the final six balls from Pooja Vastrakar , India's key death bowler, captured the seesawing emotions of one of the most dramatic overs in women's ODI.

Vastrakar began the last over with a juicy full toss. Wolvaardt couldn't middle it and squeezed it away to deep midwicket for a single to give strike to Nadine de Klerk. At this stage, de Klerk had hit a six and a four in her 20-ball stay and proven her batting prowess several times in the past, including at the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in May , where she blazed an unbeaten 106.

It was not a bad call to rotate the strike.

10 needed off 5

Vastrakar bowled another full toss, but this time de Klerk backed away on the drive, and got a thick edge past the keeper. With short third inside the ring, the ball raced away to the boundary. The crowd at the Chinnaswamy stadium was stunned into silence as a thriller unfolded before them.

6 needed off 4

Surely, it looked achievable with these two in the middle. But there came a message for Vastrakar to bowl slow. She stuck to it and bowled a slower one, full and outside off stump, and de Klerk fell into the trap. She couldn't get the timing quite right and ended up dragging it straight down to long-on where Arundhati Reddy completed the catch.

Twist in the game.

6 needed off 3

Nondumiso Shangase had walked in now. All she had to do was take a single and give the strike back to Wolvaardt to finish the game. But she didn't. Vastrakar once again went with a back-of-the-hand slower ball, short and wide this time, and with no pace to work with it, Shangase made contact high on the bat while looking for a cut shot and the ball looped up straight to Harmanpreet at cover-point. The Bengaluru crowd now went wild knowing it was India's game to lose.

And two wickets in as many deliveries meant Wolvaardt was left stranded at the non-striker's end.

Laura Wolvaardt became the fourth batter to score a century in the game, but couldn't take South Africa over the line • BCCI

Still 6 runs needed, but off 2 balls

Once debutant and new batter Meike de Ridder came onto the field, Wolvaadrt was seen having a chat with her. She had to get on strike. In came another slower delivery, de Ridder was looking for a reverse lap and had failed to connect it. Wolvaardt had already started running. India keeper Richa Ghosh took a bit of time to collect the ball and throw it at the striker's end, but Wolvaardt had scrambled over the crease.

5 off 1 ball

After 437 minutes of riveting battle between India and South Africa, it all boiled down to one delivery. And because it was Wolvaardt, who was one big hit away from the victory, the final over and the final ball of the innings became edge-of-the-seat stuff.

Vastrakar ran in for one last time on the day.

Would it be a yorker that she missed two times in that over? Or a short ball that she usually bowls at the death? Or another slower one to deceive the batter?

It was another short-of-a-length slower ball that was pushed wide of off stump. Wolvaadrt swung her bat hard to go big towards offside but missed it, undone by the slowness.

Joy for India, heartbreak for South Africa as the visitors fell short very narrowly.

"After Pooja bowled her first two balls, there was a message to try slower ones on this wicket," Arundhati, who made her debut on Wednesday, explained the game plan. "She stuck to that and that's how she got those wickets. It worked out well at the end."

An "extremely proud" South Africa captain would then say "this was one of our best batting performances in quite a while."

Perhaps, it was one of the greatest ODI games in the recent times that witnessed four centuries and 646 runs, Smriti Mandhana picking up a wicket off her first over in ODIs, India posting their highest ODI total at home and Vastrakar's sensational final over.