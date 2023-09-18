Eight moments that defined Jason Roy's England era

Critical failure

The Champions Trophy in 2017 was England's World Cup dress-rehearsal - a home campaign at the halfway mark of the cycle, and with the burden of expectation just beginning to rear its head after so many years of white-ball under-achievement. And it just so happened to coincide with a catastrophic loss of form for Roy. In the weeks before the tournament, he mustered 33 runs from 65 balls in five innings against Ireland and South Africa, but Morgan was adamant that he was not about to lose faith with his main man at this critical moment of their evolution. Waiting in the wings was Jonny Bairstow - as with Dawid Malan in recent months, the ceiling for entry into England's first XI was so high that even three fifties in Bairstow's previous four innings couldn't persuade the selectors. But then, after Roy managed just 18 runs in three group-stage games, including 4 from two balls against Australia, Morgan finally bit the bullet for the semi-final against Pakistan. It would end up being a chastening loss - and a rare example of England scraping to a score instead of going out in a blaze - but Bairstow at least fared better than most with 43 from 57 balls. It was an opportunity that he would never relinquish.