On Wednesday, the BCCI's media team sent an update on Khan, saying he would "not be taking any further part" in the warm-up match and that he "remains under observation". Khan and Washington Sundar had both been permitted by the Indian team management to turn up for the County Select XI, which had two vacant slots since the pair of James Bracey and Zak Chappell were not available. Bracey had been identified as contact of a Covid-19 positive case and had to be pulled out of the squad, while Chappell suffered an injury on Tuesday morning.