Dhananjaya wants county exposure for SL batters

Dhananjaya de Silva hopes that his Sri Lanka team-mates can earn more opportunities in county cricket through their performances in England, which he believes would be particularly beneficial to their batters.

Counties have been allowed to field two overseas players in their XI in each format since 2021. A relaxation of visa criteria has enabled a series of players with minimal or no international experience to win deals, yet Sri Lanka's squad have largely found themselves overlooked - in part because of their touring commitments.

Vishwa Fernando is the only member of the 18-man touring party to feature in the Championship this year, playing three matches for Yorkshire after making two appearances for Durham at the end of last season. Dimuth Karunaratne (three games for Yorkshire) and Asitha Fernando (two for Nottinghamshire) have also featured previously.

Dinesh Chandimal revealed in Manchester that he has been trying to secure a county contract without success. "The last few years, I wanted to get a county deal," Chandimal, who has scored 15 Test hundreds, said. "I didn't get it so far. If I can do well in this series, hopefully I will be picked by one of the counties. It is my dream to play a season of county cricket."

Speaking ahead of Thursday's second Test at Lord's, Dhananjaya confirmed his own aspirations to play in the Championship. "Playing in these conditions will be better for the batsmen," he said. "We are only getting the chance while we're touring here. But if the batsmen can play county [cricket], it'll be nice for them."

Sri Lanka have a three-month gap in their international schedule after the Champions Trophy, which could allow their Test players to feature in the early stages of the county season. Wanindu Hasaranga, who is not part of their Test squad, has twice signed for Manchester Originals in the Hundred but has been denied No-Objection Certificates by SLC.

Dhananjaya said that Sri Lanka have prepared well for the second Test and will make two changes, with Pathum Nissanka - who has thrived in ODIs this year - and Lahiru Kumara replacing Kusal Mendis and Vishwa Fernando. "Overall, Pathum is the best batter in the country at the moment," Dhananjaya said. "He has a good mindset and he has a good technique."