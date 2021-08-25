India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj had a ball thrown at him from the crowd, according to Rishabh Pant , which left the India captain Virat Kohli annoyed. It is not clear what kind of ball it was or if it was deliberately aimed to hit Siraj. India haven't made any official complaint about it, though.

In the press conference following the first day's play, Pant was asked why Kohli looked upset at what the crowd was saying. "I think, somebody threw a ball inside, at Siraj, so he [Kohli] was upset," Pant said. "You can say whatever you want to chant, but don't throw things at the fielders and all those things. It is not good for cricket, I guess."

Earlier in the year, Siraj had complained of racial abuse at the SCG, which resulted in the eviction of the alleged abusers

During the Lord's Test, KL Rahul was seen throwing back a champagne cork that had made its way onto the ground and possibly hit him. Although India didn't press a complaint, champagne corks have been a safety hazard at Lord's, which allows patrons to bring their own alcohol in.

In fact, in 2016, the MCC admitted that concerns around flying corks being safety hazards had been "formally raised" by visiting players. A newsletter that year asked the spectators to refrain from aiming the corks towards the field of play in order for the ground to allow the patrons to bring their own alcohol.

"In recent times the practice of some members and other spectators opening bottles of champagne in such a way as to allow corks to be projected on to the outfield has been criticised," the letter read.

"Any items which are aimed at the playing area may cause a potential hazard to fieldsmen, and this point has been made formally to the club. Lord's is now the only ground into which members and ticket holders are allowed to bring alcohol, and in order for this arrangement to continue it is important that all members, their guests and other spectators refrain from the practice that has been described."