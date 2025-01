ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Men's Captain of the year nominees: Cummins conquers India, Rohit claims the World Cup

Seven months after suffering a heartbreaking defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final , Rohit's India found joy when they bested South Africa in the T20 World Cup title match , no one was more emotional than the captain. After all, he had been at the forefront of their success, taking risks and charging at bowling attacks in the powerplay. It was only fitting that India's 11-match win streak in such a fickle format in 2024 culminated in a world title. Rohit retired from T20Is after that final in Barbados, but his T20-style batting made a reappearance when he smacked 23 off 11 balls in India's first innings in the Kanpur Test where they beat Bangladesh and the clock to seal victory despite two days of no play due to rain. Rohit's form and fortunes though took a beating in the home series that followed, against New Zealand , and then in Australia