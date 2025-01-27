ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Men's Captain of the year nominees: Cummins conquers India, Rohit claims the World Cup
Each captain on our shortlist added to their side's legacy in ways big and small
Tests: P9 W6 L2 D1
ODIs: P2 W1 L1
Under Cummins, Australia won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade and confirmed their place in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June 2025. Australia had a horrid start to the India series, losing the first Test, in Perth, by 295 runs, but Cummins led a stirring turnaround, taking 25 wickets at an average of 21.36; only Jasprit Bumrah picked up more in the five-match series. Cummins also did his bit with the bat, his scores of 49 and 41 at the MCG helping Australia paper over some cracks in their batting line-up. His delivery to dismiss Rohit Sharma with the pink ball in Adelaide - a perfectly pitched one that veered in and seamed away late to beat the outside edge and kiss the outer half of the off stump - was a genuine contender for the ball of the series. Earlier in the year, Cummins led Australia to a 2-0 sweep of New Zealand in New Zealand.
Tests: P14 W7 L6 D1
ODIs: P3 W0 L2 T1
T20Is: P11 W11
Seven months after suffering a heartbreaking defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, Rohit's India found joy when they bested South Africa in the T20 World Cup title match, no one was more emotional than the captain. After all, he had been at the forefront of their success, taking risks and charging at bowling attacks in the powerplay. It was only fitting that India's 11-match win streak in such a fickle format in 2024 culminated in a world title. Rohit retired from T20Is after that final in Barbados, but his T20-style batting made a reappearance when he smacked 23 off 11 balls in India's first innings in the Kanpur Test where they beat Bangladesh and the clock to seal victory despite two days of no play due to rain. Rohit's form and fortunes though took a beating in the home series that followed, against New Zealand, and then in Australia.
Tests: P2 W2
ODIs: P2 L2
T20Is: P18 W10 L8
Markram was the chosen one for South Africa: ten years after leading South Africa Under-19s to glory, he marshalled the senior team to their first-ever men's World Cup final. Markram struggled with the bat, but his leadership gave South Africa the belief that they could win from any position. They surged back from 12 for 4 to win against Netherlands, from 23 for 4 against Bangladesh, and overcame several other nervy moments against Nepal, England and West Indies on their way to the final. Later in the year, when Temba Bavuma was injured and unavailable, Makram took the reins of the Test side and led South Africa to a 2-0 win in Bangladesh - their first Test series victory in Asia in a decade.
T20Is: P14 W9 L5
Afghanistan showcased their T20 evolution under Rashid when they knocked out bigger, more fancied teams to make the semi-final of a World Cup for the first time. Rashid played his part in the stellar run, bagging 14 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 6.17. Against New Zealand in Guyana, he tapped into his CPL experience and came away with 4 for 17 in his four overs, including the wicket of Kane Williamson. They then overcame a Pat Cummins hat-trick and Glenn Maxwell half-century ito post their first victory over Australia across formats. Rashid claimed another four-wicket haul, against Bangladesh, to add to a sparkling cameo of 19 not out off ten balls, to firm up Afghanistan's semi-final spot. He closed out 2024 by captaining Afghanistan to a 2-1 T20I series win against Zimbabwe.
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo