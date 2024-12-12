Matches (10)
The Buzz

George Linde misses bus, wins match

ESPNcricinfo staff
12-Dec-2024 • 1 hr ago
Last one on the bus is the player of the match? George Linde had a torrid start to the day of the first T20I against Pakistan, when he missed the team bus to the stadium and had to play catch-up. But he turned up for South Africa alright, scoring a blazing 48 in 24 balls and taking four wickets to boot. No one on the team is ever letting him on the team bus again if this is the result of his tardiness.

