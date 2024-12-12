George Linde misses bus, wins match
Last one on the bus is the player of the match? George Linde had a torrid start to the day of the first T20I against Pakistan, when he missed the team bus to the stadium and had to play catch-up. But he turned up for South Africa alright, scoring a blazing 48 in 24 balls and taking four wickets to boot. No one on the team is ever letting him on the team bus again if this is the result of his tardiness.
The cat is out the bag— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 11, 2024
George Linde may have missed the bus for the match, but he still TURNED UP for the Proteas in a big way, with a "Man of the Match" performance.
Maybe being late is the secret?#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/G7AgZAhHGA