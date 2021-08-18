Anderson, Rahul, Azam, Holder and Seales the other major gainers in the latest update

Joe Root 's blistering form in England's ongoing series against India has taken him to the second spot in the Test rankings for batters, only eight points behind the top-ranked Kane Williamson. Root has climbed to 893 rating points, with Williamson on 901.

In the two Tests so far, Root has scored 64, 109, 180* and 33, with his series tally of 386 runs the highest by a distance. Root has leapfrogged over the Australian duo of Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, who are third and fourth. The Indian trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant remain at five, six and seven.

KL Rahul , who made 129 in the first innings of the second Test, has jumped 19 spots and is now 37th in the batter's rankings. Rahul has been India's highest run-getter so far in the series.

Others who made gains after the Lord's Test include Mark Wood and Mohammed Siraj . Wood took five wickets in the match and moved up five places to 37th, although he hurt his right shoulder and is doubtful for the third Test , at Headingley from August 25. Siraj's eight wickets pushed him up 18 spots and he's now at 38.

Several players made gains from the first West Indies vs Pakistan Test too, which ended in a thrilling one-wicket victory for West Indies